Africa

Cape Verde Shocks Ghana with Stoppage-Time Victory, Ayew Ties Record

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:10 pm EST
Cape Verde Shocks Ghana with Stoppage-Time Victory, Ayew Ties Record

In a thrilling football match, Cape Verde triumphed over Ghana with a decisive goal during stoppage time. The game, filled with suspense and uncertainty, saw the tide turning in favor of Cape Verde at the 17th minute. Rodrigues’s shot rebounded, and Jamiro Monteiro, seizing the moment, put the ball past Ghana’s goalkeeper, Richard Ofori.

Ghana’s Disallowed Equalizer and Cape Verde’s Continued Attack

Majeed Ashimeru of Ghana saw his potential equalizer disallowed following a VAR review. Ransford Konigsdorffer was found in an offside position, obstructing the goalkeeper’s view, causing a significant setback for Ghana. However, Ghana managed to level the score in the second half. Alexander Djiku’s header, following a corner kick by Jordan Ayew, brought the teams to a draw, keeping the match’s outcome unpredictable.

Joseph Paintsil missed an opportunity to put Ghana in the lead, and Cape Verde continued to create openings. Djiku made a vital goal-line clearance, and Rodrigues faced two denied attempts, increasing the tension on the ground.

Victorious Goal for Cape Verde in Stoppage Time

The winning goal for Cape Verde arrived in the added time. Mohammed Salisu’s failed clearance and a smart move by substitute Gilson Benchimol allowed Rodrigues to score the decisive goal. This moment turned the game, ensuring a victory for Cape Verde and leaving Ghana to review their game strategy.

In the same stadium earlier, Egypt and Mozambique drew 2-2, with Mohamed Salah scoring a stoppage-time penalty. With these results, the upcoming matches at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium will see Ghana facing Egypt, and Cape Verde playing against Mozambique.

Dede Ayew: Tying the Record for Cup of Nations Appearances

The match also marked a significant milestone for Dede Ayew of Ghana, who made his eighth Cup of Nations appearance. This achievement ties him with Rigobert Song and Ahmed Hassan for the record number of tournaments played, adding another layer of intrigue to the competition.

Africa Ghana Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

