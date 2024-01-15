Cape Verde Seizes Dramatic Victory Over Ghana in Africa Cup of Nations

In an unexpected turn of events, the Cape Verde Islands notched a thrilling 2-1 victory over Ghana in Group B at the Africa Cup of Nations. The game’s climax arrived with a stoppage-time winner by Garry Rodrigues, amplifying the drama at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

An Unpredictable Encounter

The match’s proceedings were nothing short of spectacular. Cape Verde set the tempo early in the 17th minute when Jamiro Monteiro capitalized on a parried shot from Rodrigues. Ghana’s Majeed Ashimeru seemingly equalized before halftime, but Video Assistant Referee (VAR) disallowed his goal due to an offside interference by Ransford Konigsdorffer.

Ghana’s Struggle and Cape Verde’s Triumph

In the second half, Ghana managed to level the match through a well-placed header by Alexander Djiku. Despite multiple attempts and a goal-line clearance by Djiku, Ghana could not secure a lead. Rodrigues, having been denied multiple times, finally scored the decisive goal in the final moments. His success came following a smart move by Gilson Benchimol, who deflected the ball into Rodrigues’s path.

A Day of Surprising Outcomes

This dramatic match was part of a day filled with surprising outcomes. Earlier games saw a draw between Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea, and a last-minute penalty allowed Egypt to draw against Mozambique. As the dust settles, the stage is now set for the next round of matches. Ghana will now face Egypt, while Cape Verde is set to play against Mozambique.