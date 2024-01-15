en English
Africa

Cape Verde Seizes Dramatic Victory Over Ghana in Africa Cup of Nations

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 7:10 pm EST
Cape Verde Seizes Dramatic Victory Over Ghana in Africa Cup of Nations

In an unexpected turn of events, the Cape Verde Islands notched a thrilling 2-1 victory over Ghana in Group B at the Africa Cup of Nations. The game’s climax arrived with a stoppage-time winner by Garry Rodrigues, amplifying the drama at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.

An Unpredictable Encounter

The match’s proceedings were nothing short of spectacular. Cape Verde set the tempo early in the 17th minute when Jamiro Monteiro capitalized on a parried shot from Rodrigues. Ghana’s Majeed Ashimeru seemingly equalized before halftime, but Video Assistant Referee (VAR) disallowed his goal due to an offside interference by Ransford Konigsdorffer.

Ghana’s Struggle and Cape Verde’s Triumph

In the second half, Ghana managed to level the match through a well-placed header by Alexander Djiku. Despite multiple attempts and a goal-line clearance by Djiku, Ghana could not secure a lead. Rodrigues, having been denied multiple times, finally scored the decisive goal in the final moments. His success came following a smart move by Gilson Benchimol, who deflected the ball into Rodrigues’s path.

A Day of Surprising Outcomes

This dramatic match was part of a day filled with surprising outcomes. Earlier games saw a draw between Nigeria and Equatorial Guinea, and a last-minute penalty allowed Egypt to draw against Mozambique. As the dust settles, the stage is now set for the next round of matches. Ghana will now face Egypt, while Cape Verde is set to play against Mozambique.

Africa Ghana Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

