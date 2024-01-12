en English
South Africa

Cape Town Excluded from 2024 Formula E Season Calendar Despite Inaugural Success

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:52 pm EST
Cape Town’s aspirations of playing host to another Formula E race in 2024 have come to an abrupt halt. Despite an overwhelmingly positive response to the inaugural race in 2023, the city has been conspicuously left out of the preliminary 16-round calendar for the upcoming season. The omission comes as a shock, especially considering that the 2023 race in Cape Town was lauded as a massive success and was bestowed the accolade of ‘Best New Event’ of the year.

A Missed Opportunity for South Africa

The absence of Cape Town on the 2024 Formula E calendar signifies a missed opportunity for South Africa to consolidate its position on the global motorsport map. The initial race held in the city was hailed for its impeccable organization and the thrilling spectacle it provided for motorsport enthusiasts worldwide. The exclusion of Cape Town from the calendar, despite possessing two vacant slots for February, has undoubtedly thrown a dampener on the city’s and the country’s motorsport ambitions.

Disappointment for Team Boss James Barclay

James Barclay, the team boss at Jaguar and a proud South African, had optimistically expressed last year that the series would make a return to his home country. His anticipation was shared by countless motorsport fans who were looking forward to another exhilarating race in the picturesque city. The news of Cape Town’s exclusion from the 2024 season has, therefore, been met with disappointment.

Impact on South African Motorsport

The decision not to include Cape Town in the 2024 Formula E calendar has broader implications for South African motorsport. The success of the inaugural race had sparked hopes for the growth of the sport in the country. The latest development, however, raises questions about the future of Formula E events in South Africa and the potential impact on South African motorsport.

South Africa
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

