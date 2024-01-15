Cape Motorsports and Andretti Forge Alliance for 2024 Indy NXT Series

In a significant shift in the landscape of junior formula racing, Cape Motorsports, renowned for their 14 championship titles, has forged an alliance with five-time Indy NXT series champion, Andretti. The newly formed partnership, christened Andretti Cape Indy NXT, aims to bring Cape Motorsports back to the Indy NXT series after a decade-long hiatus since their last outing with Wayne Taylor Racing and driver Gustavo Yacamn in 2010.

Advertisment

Engineering Support and Shared Ambitions

Under the auspices of this alliance, Cape Motorsports will receive engineering and operational support from Andretti, mirroring the successful partnership dynamics of Andretti's IndyCar Series with Meyer Shank Racing. The key objective of Andretti Cape Indy NXT is to field two cars in the upcoming 2024 Indy NXT season, which kick-starts with the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg from March 8-10.

Leadership Reactions

Advertisment

Dominic and Nicholas Cape, the founders of Cape Motorsports, welcomed the collaboration with optimism and enthusiasm. The partnership resonates with the Cape brothers' commitment to winning and driver development, two values they share with their new partners. J-F Thormann, the Global President of Andretti, commended the Cape brothers for their impressive track record in junior formula racing and expressed his excitement for the potential of the new venture.

Unleashing Potential and Strengthening Motorsport

This alliance signifies more than just a partnership; it is a commitment to nurturing talent and ensuring the continued strength of the sport. The Andretti Cape Indy NXT alliance is a testament to the shared dedication of both teams to winning and driver development. The 2024 Indy NXT season, therefore, stands to be a thrilling spectacle, and a testament to the potential unleashed through this alliance.