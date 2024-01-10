en English
Cycling

Canyon-SRAM Reveals Colorful New Kit and Star-Studded Roster for 2024 Season

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:28 am EST
Canyon-SRAM Reveals Colorful New Kit and Star-Studded Roster for 2024 Season

Powerhouse Women’s WorldTour cycling team, Canyon-SRAM, has unveiled their vibrant new kit for the 2024 season. Known for their eye-catching designs, the new jersey continues to uphold the team’s reputation with a lively blend of blues, aquas, reds, and pinks. The design embodies the pulsating energy of race day, with sounds and rhythms depicted through the intricate patterns.

A Symphony of Color

McKenzie Sampson, the creative mind behind the kit’s design, drew inspiration from the kinetic energy found in music. The aim was to visually translate this tension and excitement into the fabric of the kit. The result is a harmonious blend of colors and shapes that captures the essence of the sport and the spirit of the team.

Star-Studded Roster

Alongside the kit reveal, Canyon-SRAM also announced their roster for the upcoming season. The lineup boasts a constellation of accomplished cyclists, including gravel world champion Kasia Niewiadoma, world time trial champion Chloe Dygert, U23 European time trial champion Zoe Bäckstedt, and Elise Chabbey. The team is further reinforced by Antonia Niedermaier, Ricarda Bauernfeind, Neve Bradbury, Tiffany Cromwell, Alex Morrice, Soraya Paladin, Agnieszka Skalniak-Sójka, Alice Towers, Maike van der Duin, and newcomer Justyna Czapla.

However, the team is currently facing uncertainty around Shari Bossuyt, who is suspended and awaiting a decision following a positive doping test for Letrozole.

Empowering the Next Generation

Parallel to the main roster, the Canyon-SRAM Generation development squad will also don the new kit. This initiative, hosting nine committed riders, will continue to foster the growth of young talent in the sport, underlining Canyon-SRAM’s dedication to the future of women’s cycling.

Cycling Fashion Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

