Cannondale Unveils Revolutionary 'Moterra SL' Electric Mountain Bike Series: A Leap into the Future of Cycling

In a significant advancement for electric mountain biking, Cannondale has just launched its 'Moterra SL' series, setting a new benchmark for performance, innovation, and rider experience. As we step into March 2024, the biking world braces itself for a transformative journey with these electric bikes that promise not just to enhance the way we ride but also how we perceive mobility on rugged terrains.

Breaking New Ground in Electric Mountain Biking

At the heart of the Moterra SL series lies a trio of models designed to cater to a broad spectrum of riders - the Moterra SL 1, Moterra SL 2, and the elite Moterra SL Lab71. Each model is meticulously crafted with a lightweight carbon frame, integrating cutting-edge technology and components for unmatched performance off-road. From the revolutionary Lefty Ocho fork and RockShox rear shock to the seamless Shimano drivetrain, every detail is engineered for precision and responsiveness.

The standout feature, the Proportional Response suspension system, automatically adjusts to the rider's size and weight, ensuring optimal control and comfort across all terrains. Powering the Moterra SL 1 and 2 models is the robust Bosch Performance Line CX motor, delivering up to 85 Nm of torque across four riding modes - Eco, Tour, eMTB, and Turbo. The premium Lab71 variant elevates the experience with the Bosch Performance Line Speed motor, achieving speeds up to 45 km/h, accompanied by a variety of battery options for extended range and adventure.

Innovation Meets Sustainability

With prices ranging from $9,550 CAD for the Moterra SL 2, to a staggering $19,095 CAD for the Lab71 model, Cannondale emphasizes not just luxury and performance but also a commitment to sustainable outdoor adventure. The bikes' batteries, fully integrated into the sleek frame, are removable for convenient charging, signifying a leap towards eco-friendly innovation. This series, available in sizes S through XL, offers a palette of color options, ensuring that personalization and performance go hand in hand.

The Moterra SL electric mountain bike, hailed as the lightest full-power e-bike ever, features a 601Wh battery that weighs a mere 3.1kg, offering up to 43 miles of range. Its Shimano EP801 drive unit provides 85nm of torque and 600 watts of max power, tailored with custom ride modes for a truly personalized biking experience. The integration of carbon technology from the Scalpel and suspension kinematics from trail bikes, alongside a 150mm travel carbon fiber frame and mixed wheel sizes, sets a new standard in electric bike engineering.

A New Era for Mountain Biking Enthusiasts

The Cannondale Moterra SL series not only redefines the boundaries of electric mountain biking but also offers a glimpse into the future of outdoor adventure. With its unparalleled blend of innovation, performance, and sustainability, the series invites riders to explore the uncharted, pushing the limits of what's possible on two wheels. As the bikes hit the market in March 2024, the anticipation among cycling aficionados and environmental advocates alike reaches a crescendo, marking a pivotal moment in the evolution of mountain biking.

In conclusion, the Cannondale Moterra SL series stands as a testament to what can be achieved when innovation meets the great outdoors. With its groundbreaking features, eco-conscious design, and a promise of unparalleled adventure, this series is not just a step but a giant leap forward in the realm of electric mountain biking. As we embrace these technological marvels, the future of cycling looks brighter and far more exhilarating than ever before.