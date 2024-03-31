Canelo Alvarez Dismisses Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Bout as 'More Show Than Fight'

In a recent interaction with TMZ Sports, boxing superstar Canelo Alvarez expressed his lack of interest in the upcoming match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, set to occur in July. Despite the high-profile nature of the event, Alvarez criticized it as 'more show than fight', highlighting his disinterest and skepticism towards the bout's competitive authenticity.

Background and Controversy

Alvarez's dismissal comes amid a flurry of speculation and controversy surrounding the rules of the Paul vs. Tyson match. Rumors of adapted rules, including 16 oz gloves and 2-minute rounds, have circulated, although Jake Paul's manager has refuted these claims. The event has drawn attention for its potential blend of entertainment and sport, with Netflix's involvement adding to its novelty. However, the lack of clarity on whether it will be classified as a professional bout or an exhibition match has fueled debates on its legitimacy within the boxing community.

Training and Preparation

Despite Alvarez's criticisms, both Jake Paul and Mike Tyson are reportedly taking their preparations seriously. Leaked sparring footage of Tyson has surfaced, showcasing the 57-year-old's impressive form and technique reminiscent of his prime. Paul's camp has emphasized their commitment to the fight, dismissing concerns over the proposed rules and focusing on the spectacle and competition.

Implications for Boxing

The Paul vs. Tyson event represents a broader trend of celebrity and exhibition matches gaining prominence in the boxing world. While purists like Alvarez may view these events with skepticism, they undeniably attract significant attention and introduce the sport to a wider audience. The outcome of this bout and the reception it receives could influence the future trajectory of boxing, balancing traditional competition with entertainment-driven matchups.