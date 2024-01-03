en English
Business

Canadians Grapple with Rising Food Costs, Blue Jays Miss Out on Ohtani, Red Sea Shipping Halts

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:17 pm EST
Canadians Grapple with Rising Food Costs, Blue Jays Miss Out on Ohtani, Red Sea Shipping Halts

As Canadians grapple with the economic strain, the escalating food costs have taken the center stage. Second Harvest, a food rescue organization, has seen an unprecedented rise in clientele, leading to a waitlist for those in need. A new study underscores the severity of high food costs impacting Canadians’ financial and physical health. A noteworthy point is raised by Sylvain Charlebois, who stresses that Canadians are prioritizing the cost of food over its nutritional value due to mounting price pressures.

The Rising Cost of Food

Surprisingly, the cost of turkey has surged by 18% compared to the previous year, causing ‘sticker shock’ for some shoppers. Reports from Statistics Canada show that low-income households spend over $238,000 to raise a child, with higher-income households spending up to $403,000. The growing trend of grocery shopping at dollar stores is a telltale sign of how high prices are driving Canadians to be more cost-conscious.

Blue Jays Miss Out on Shohei Ohtani

Moving on to sports, Toronto Blue Jays General Manager Ross Atkins expressed disappointment over Shohei Ohtani’s decision to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers, after speculation and hopes of him joining the Blue Jays. Ohtani’s signing with the Dodgers for a $700M contract places him in the circle of rich mega-stars in Major League Baseball. The news of Ohtani’s decision came after a period of intense speculation and rumor surrounding which team he would choose, with the Blue Jays being one of the interested contenders.

Red Sea Shipping Attacks

Turning to international news, the Red Sea has witnessed attacks that have prompted the shipping giant Maersk to halt all shipments indefinitely. This decision has profound economic impacts on this key transit corridor.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

