Canada

Canadians Dive into 2024 with Traditional Polar Bear Swims

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:44 pm EST
Canadians Dive into 2024 with Traditional Polar Bear Swims

On January 1, 2024, Canadians across the nation rang in the New Year by plunging into icy waters in the traditional polar bear swim. From the frosty beaches of Nova Scotia to the chilly shores of Vancouver, hundreds of brave individuals faced sub-zero temperatures, marking a positive and vibrant start to the year.

A Chilly Celebration

In Sackville, N.S., the ocean at Queensland Beach saw the first group of swimmers, led by Joanie McNally. Despite the temperature hovering around -5 C, McNally and 11 others shed their winter clothes and dived into the icy waves, bolstered by the cheers of onlookers. Describing the experience as invigorating, Dave Morash, a teacher from Sackville, likened the polar bear swim to rebooting a computer system. A novel way to refresh and commence the New Year.

A Change in Tradition

The New Year, however, brought a change for the residents of Halifax. The Herring Cove Polar Bear Dip, a tradition since 1994, was not held for the third consecutive year due to the ongoing pandemic. In light of its absence, an impromptu gathering was led by local resident Darrell Robert at Queensland Beach. A testament to the resilience and adaptability of the community in the face of adversity.

A Nationwide Phenomenon

Despite the dampening effect of the pandemic, the polar bear swim tradition was alive in several other Canadian cities. These included Charlottetown, Saint John, N.B., Oakville, Ont., and Vancouver. Many of these events were not merely about embracing the cold but were also aimed at raising funds for charity. In Oakville, Ont., over 850 people participated in a plunge at Coronation Park, raising an impressive $100,000 for projects that provide clean water in developing countries. Among the participants was 11-year-old Luca Tarabokia, marking his first dip into this chilling tradition.

As Canadians across the country kicked off 2024 with a splash, the polar bear swims served as a reminder of the community spirit, resilience, and shared experiences that bind us together, even in the coldest of waters.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

