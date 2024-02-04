Canadian Women's Water Polo Team Triumphs at World Aquatics Championships

In a display of sheer power and agility, the Canadian women's water polo team clinched an overwhelming victory at the World Aquatics Championships, held in Doha, beating South Africa with an impressive score of 24-2. The triumvirate of Axelle Crevier, Emma Wright, and Elyse Lemay-Lavoie set the pool ablaze, each netting five goals in the game.

Commanding Start sets the Tone

Canada's dominance was evident from the get-go, leading 6-0 at the end of the first quarter and extending the lead to 9-0 by halftime. South Africa managed to score a solitary goal in the third quarter, but it was a clearly a day of Canadian supremacy.

Intense Race for Olympic Qualification

With a mere two Olympic spots up for grabs at the Championships, the battle for qualification is fierce. Eight teams have already secured their places for the Paris Olympics, leaving Canada in a competitive sprint with Italy and Hungary for the remaining qualifications. Interestingly, Canada shares its group with Italy, who also emerged victorious in their match against Great Britain. The stakes are high as the two teams are slated to face off on Thursday.

Playoff Positions and Broadcast Details

The winners of each group will gain direct entry to the quarterfinals, while the second-placed teams will enter a playoff for the remaining quarterfinal spots. For fans wanting to catch the action live, CBC Sports is providing live streaming of the Championships on various platforms, including CBC Gem, the CBC Sports app, and CBCSports.ca.

In the words of team captain Emma Wright, the Canadian team is pleased with their strong start and looks forward to maintaining this momentum in the upcoming matches.