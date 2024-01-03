Canadian Soccer Star Ashley Lawrence Nominated for FIFA FIFPro World 11

Ashley Lawrence, the Canadian fullback/midfielder, has been recognized as a finalist for the prestigious FIFA FIFPro World 11. This honor is determined by the votes of over 28,000 professional soccer players globally, acknowledging the world’s finest players in both men’s and women’s soccer. The winners of this prestigious award will be announced at The Best FIFA Football Awards in London on January 15.

Lawrence’s Remarkable Journey

Lawrence has enjoyed an impressive year, playing a crucial role in leading Chelsea to victory in the Women’s Super League title and the FA Cup in 2023. She joined Chelsea from Paris Saint-Germain, signing a three-year contract. Her stellar performances not only helped her club but also bolstered her international standing. She took part in every single one of Canada’s 13 games in 2023, bringing her total international appearances to 126.

The Selection Process

The selection criteria for the female finalists were based on performances from August 1, 2022, to August 20, 2023, requiring a minimum of 25 official matches. Lawrence’s nomination alongside other notable players such as Mary Earps, Lucy Bronze, and Alex Greenwood, is a testament to her prowess on the field. The list of male finalists includes prominent names like Erling Haaland, Lionel Messi, and Cristiano Ronaldo, evaluated for their performances over a similar period, with a minimum of 23 official matches required.

The Anticipated Announcement

The final World 11, to be unveiled on January 15, 2024, will feature a goalkeeper, three defenders, three midfielders, three forwards, and an additional outfield player with the highest number of votes. With the global soccer community eagerly awaiting the announcement, Ashley Lawrence’s nomination underlines her standing as one of the top players in women’s soccer.