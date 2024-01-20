Canadian Snowboarders Brearley and Spalding Shine at World Cup Slopestyle Event

In the frosty alpine terrains of Laax, Switzerland, Canadian snowboarders Liam Brearley and Cameron Spalding carved their path to victory at the World Cup slopestyle event. Brearley, a 20-year-old prodigy from Gravenhurst, Ontario, clinched his first World Cup victory, scoring an impressive 89.93 points and surpassing Japan's Ryoma Kimata by a significant margin of over four points.

Brearley's First World Cup Victory

Prior to this triumph, Brearley had already made a name for himself on the international stage, earning two silver medals and a bronze in slopestyle events. However, this World cup victory marks a significant milestone in his career, propelling him to new heights in the snowboarding world. His score of 89.93 not only secured him the gold but also set him more than four points ahead of the second-place competitor, Ryoma Kimata, who finished with 85.31 points.

Spalding's Stellar Performance

Parallel to Brearley's success, 18-year-old Cameron Spalding from Havelock, Ontario, also made his mark on the event. With an exceptional score of 83.90 points, Spalding snatched the bronze medal, adding to Canada's glory in the competition. His noteworthy performance exhibited his potential and marked him as one to watch in future competitions.

A Proud Moment for Canadian Snowboarding

Complementing the duo's success, Frank Jobin from Lac Beauport, Quebec, closely trailed behind, finishing in fourth place with a score of 78.36 points. This event was indeed a proud moment for Canadian snowboarding, witnessing two of its athletes grace the podium in a prestigious international event, thus symbolizing Canada's growing prowess in the sport.