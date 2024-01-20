Canadian Presence Continues in Australian Open Doubles: Dabrowski and Routliffe Advance

Canadian athletes may have exited the singles category at Melbourne Park, but the doubles are still reverberating with the echoes of the Great White North. Two Canadians, namely Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa and Erin Routliffe of Montreal, have advanced to the third round of the women's doubles at the Australian Open, making a strong statement. Their progression to the next stage wasn't through a grueling match but came courtesy of a withdrawal from their Russian opponents, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova and Veronika Kudermetova.

Defending Champions Continue their Dominance

Dabrowski and Routliffe, who are the reigning U.S. Open champions, are seeded fourth in this grand slam event. Their next confrontation is with the Chinese team of Hanyu Guo and Xinyu Jiang, slated for Sunday, January 21st, 2024. This Canadian duo's success isn't confined to the women's doubles alone. Gabriela Dabrowski is also making strides in the mixed doubles category, where she is paired with American partner Nathaniel Lammons.

Mixed Doubles: An Added Feather in the Cap

Together, Dabrowski and Lammons have advanced to the second round of the Australian Open mixed doubles, further cementing their foothold in the tournament. Their next challenge lies in the form of Jamie Murray of Australia and Yana Sizikova of Russia. This match, too, is scheduled for Sunday, promising a day of high-stakes tennis for the Canadian star.

Canadian Duo's World Ranking

Both Dabrowski and Routliffe have proven their mettle on the world stage, as reflected in their impressive world rankings. Dabrowski stands seventh, and Routliffe is close behind at ninth in the global doubles rankings. Their continued success at the Australian Open is a testament to their skill, tenacity, and the indomitable spirit of Canadian tennis.