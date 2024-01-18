Canadian Premier League to Ignite Sixth Season with Thrilling Opening Day Tripleheader

The thrill of the Canadian Premier League (CPL) is set to return with the launch of its sixth season on April 13. The opening day holds the promise of an adrenaline-fueled tripleheader, featuring Atletico Ottawa, Forge FC, and Pacific FC, the hosts of the day's games.

Advertisment

Opening Day Showdowns

The curtain-raiser of the season will see Atletico Ottawa taking on York United FC at TD Place. This will be followed by a much-anticipated replay of last year's championship game. Defending champions, Forge FC, will lock horns with Cavalry FC at Tim Hortons Field, in a match that is expected to set the tone for the season.

The day's action will conclude at Starlight Stadium in Langford, B.C., with Pacific FC welcoming the Halifax Wanderers. Each of these matches is more than just a game; they're the opening chapters in the narrative of the CPL's sixth season.

Advertisment

Exciting April for Canadian Soccer

The opening weekend extends into April 14 with Vancouver FC clashing with Winnipeg's Valour FC at Willoughby Community Park in Langley, B.C. Throughout April, the first home games for the other teams will unfold, adding more layers to the unfolding soccer saga. York Lions Stadium and Wanderers Grounds will see their respective teams take the field for the first time this season.

Cavalry FC will commence their home campaign at ATCO Field at Spruce Meadows, while Valour FC has its home opener scheduled for June 2 at IG Field, after upgrades to the playing surface have been completed.

Advertisment

Looking Ahead

The CPL's full schedule is set to be unveiled on January 23, setting the stage for the entire season's narrative. But the anticipation for the season's start is already high. With a line-up of competitive teams and the promise of thrilling matches, the sixth season of the CPL is poised to captivate soccer fans across Canada and beyond.

Adding to the excitement, the league's Official Airline and Vacation Partner, WestJet, has announced a limited-time offer for traveling supporters, bringing fans closer to the action and enhancing the overall matchday experience. This season, more than ever, the Canadian Premier League promises to be a celebration of soccer, community, and fan passion.