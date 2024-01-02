en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Canadian Players Make Their Mark in Week 17 NFL Action

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:11 pm EST
Canadian Players Make Their Mark in Week 17 NFL Action

In the 17th week of the National Football League (NFL), the Canadian cohort left a significant imprint on the gridiron. The spotlight was particularly on Sydney Brown, a London, Ontario native, and University of Illinois alum, who scored his first career touchdown for the Philadelphia Eagles. His remarkable 99-yard pick-six touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals reverberated across the NFL, turning heads and raising eyebrows. Brown’s performance was one of several by Canadians that underscored their growing influence in the league.

Canadian Players Stand Out in Week 17 NFL Action

Among other notable performances, Edmonton’s Chuba Hubbard, a former Oklahoma State Cowboy, registered 45 rushing yards and caught passes totaling 26 yards for the Carolina Panthers. Despite their 26-0 defeat against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Hubbard’s effort did not go unnoticed. Similarly, Chase Brown of the Cincinnati Bengals, another London, Ontario native, showcased his skills with crucial carries and receptions against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Jevon Holland, hailing from British Columbia and an Oregon Ducks alumnus, made a resounding comeback for the Miami Dolphins after missing four games due to injury. Contributing tackles and a fumble recovery, Holland’s presence was felt on the field. Meanwhile, Brampton, Ontario’s John Metchie, an Alabama product, made an impact for the Houston Texans with a crucial reception and a rush in their victory over the Tennessee Titans.

Returning Players and Stellar Performances

Calgary’s Deane Leonard, sidelined for a period, returned to special teams for the Los Angeles Chargers, marking his presence. Michael Hoecht of the Los Angeles Rams and Nathan Shepherd of the New Orleans Saints put up strong performances, with Hoecht recording tackles and a sack, and Shepherd contributing a tackle for loss and defensive snaps in a win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Nevertheless, Joshua Palmer of the Chargers remained inactive for the game against the Denver Broncos, pointing to the varied fortunes of Canadian players in the NFL.

Looking Ahead: The Impact of Canadian Players

As we look ahead, these performances highlight the growing influence of Canadian players in the NFL. Sydney Brown, for instance, received a B+ grade for his performance, earning credit for his electrifying 99-yard interception return for a touchdown. However, the need for him to refine his game and settle into a more defined role was also noted. As the NFL progresses, the performances of these Canadian players will continue to be closely watched, their stories of struggle and ambition serving as inspiration for future generations.

0
Canada NFL Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Rising Food Prices Drive Canadians to Dollar Stores for Groceries

By Sakchi Khandelwal

A Blend of Snow and Cybersecurity: A Look at Canada's Tech Landscape

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Winnipeg Assault Ends in Tragedy: Man Charged with Manslaughter

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Alberta's Highway 3 Expansion: Progress and Preservation Cross Paths

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Teenager Charged with Multiple Offenses After Bear Spray Attack in Reg ...
@Canada · 13 mins
Teenager Charged with Multiple Offenses After Bear Spray Attack in Reg ...
heart comment 0
Coquitlam RCMP Enforces Traffic Regulations: Over 4,000 Violation Tickets Issued

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Coquitlam RCMP Enforces Traffic Regulations: Over 4,000 Violation Tickets Issued
Yukon Schools in Crisis: Critical Shortage of Teachers-On-Call

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Yukon Schools in Crisis: Critical Shortage of Teachers-On-Call
Belleville Police Officer Allegedly Assaulted During Disturbance Call

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Belleville Police Officer Allegedly Assaulted During Disturbance Call
K9 Advocacy Manitoba Achieves Charity Status: A New Chapter in Animal Rescue

By Sakchi Khandelwal

K9 Advocacy Manitoba Achieves Charity Status: A New Chapter in Animal Rescue
Latest Headlines
World News
Australia's Coalition Urges for Immediate Defence Committee Setup Amid Geopolitical Tension
8 seconds
Australia's Coalition Urges for Immediate Defence Committee Setup Amid Geopolitical Tension
Promising Freshmen to Watch in College Basketball: Shaping the Future of Their Teams
38 seconds
Promising Freshmen to Watch in College Basketball: Shaping the Future of Their Teams
Sri Lanka in 2024: An Economic Restructuring Amidst Calls for Equality
42 seconds
Sri Lanka in 2024: An Economic Restructuring Amidst Calls for Equality
The Risk of Exclusivity in the UK's Arts and Culture Sector
55 seconds
The Risk of Exclusivity in the UK's Arts and Culture Sector
Unveiling the Reality of New Year's Resolutions: A Commitment or a Farce?
56 seconds
Unveiling the Reality of New Year's Resolutions: A Commitment or a Farce?
Champion Boxer Savannah Marshall to Speak at Teesside University
1 min
Champion Boxer Savannah Marshall to Speak at Teesside University
New York High School Hockey Rankings: West Genesee Makes a Leap, Skaneateles Holds Firm
2 mins
New York High School Hockey Rankings: West Genesee Makes a Leap, Skaneateles Holds Firm
Ayodhya Ram Temple's Inauguration: A Collision of History, Religion, and Politics
2 mins
Ayodhya Ram Temple's Inauguration: A Collision of History, Religion, and Politics
Pelosi's Significant Nvidia Investment Reignites Stock Trading Controversy
3 mins
Pelosi's Significant Nvidia Investment Reignites Stock Trading Controversy
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
13 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
17 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
20 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
53 mins
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
1 hour
Shootout at Akron Taco Bell Leaves Robbery Suspect Injured
Christmas Day Tornado: Devastation and Hope in Australia
2 hours
Christmas Day Tornado: Devastation and Hope in Australia
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
3 hours
Forests' Carbon Stock Decreases but Density Increases: A Closer Look
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
3 hours
Birth Amidst Bombardment: A Beacon of Hope in Ukraine's War Zone
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations
3 hours
McGuinness and Dombrovskis Face Hearings for EU Commissioner Nominations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app