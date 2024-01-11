Canadian International Ike Ugbo Joins Sheffield Wednesday on Loan

Canadian international forward Ike Ugbo is set to join Sheffield Wednesday, a Championship team from England, on loan from Troyes, a French Ligue 2 team, for the rest of the season. Previously, Ugbo was on loan to Cardiff City, where he managed to score four goals in 22 competitive games. Sheffield Wednesday currently sits in the 22nd position in the league, out of 24 teams, while Cardiff City holds the 9th spot.

A Flourishing Career

Ugbo, 25, began his football journey at Chelsea's academy. He has since been loaned to several teams, including Barnsley, MK Dons, Scunthorpe United, Roda JC, and Cercle Brugge. In August 2021, Ugbo signed with Genk in Belgium, only to be loaned to Troyes in January 2022. By June, the move became permanent with a four-year contract.

From England to Canada

Despite having played for England at the under-17 and under-20 levels, Ugbo chose to represent Canada internationally. He was a part of Canada's squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, although he did not get to play in the tournament.

Sheffield Wednesday's New Addition

Ugbo will be wearing the number 12 jersey for Sheffield Wednesday, a club recognized as the fifth-oldest professional football club in England, established in 1867. His addition to the team is expected to bolster their attacking options and improve their position in the league.