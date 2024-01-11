Canadian Figure Skater Nikolaj Soerensen Withdraws from Championships Amidst Sexual Assault Allegations

Canadian figure skater Nikolaj Soerensen and his ice dance partner Laurence Fournier Beaudry have announced their withdrawal from the national championships amidst a storm of sexual assault allegations. These accusations, originating from an incident that allegedly transpired in 2012 involving an American figure skating coach and former skater, have sparked an investigation by Canada's Office of the Sport Integrity Commissioner (OSIC).

Advertisment

Allegations and Immediate Aftermath

Soerensen, who won an ice dance gold at the previous year's championships and secured ninth place at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics with Fournier Beaudry, has been thrust into a controversy that has shaken the world of figure skating. He stands accused of sexually assaulting a former American figure skater and coach, a claim he vehemently denies.

The accusations were brought forward by the victim, represented by Olympic gold medalist Nancy Hogshead. She alleged that Soerensen assaulted her in 2012, leading her to seek psychological treatment. In response, Soerensen has asserted that these allegations are false and has stated his intention to vigorously defend his reputation.

Advertisment

Withdrawal from Championships and Ongoing Investigation

Soerensen and Fournier Beaudry decided to withdraw from the national championships, held in Calgary, to refrain from causing a distraction and to maintain the focus on sportsmanship. Despite being absent from the championships, their eligibility to compete internationally remains unaffected.

Soerensen has expressed his commitment to fully cooperate with OSIC's investigation. However, due to the organization's confidentiality policy, he is currently restricted from commenting further on the matter.

Advertisment

Support from Partner and Response from Skate Canada

Fournier Beaudry has publicly backed Soerensen, describing him as a man of integrity, respect, and kindness. Her unwavering support amidst these allegations has been a testament to their partnership both on and off the ice.

Skate Canada has also responded to the situation, emphasizing their uncompromising stance on harassment, bullying, and abuse. The organization has assured that they have a comprehensive process in place to address such allegations, reflecting their commitment to maintaining the integrity of the sport.