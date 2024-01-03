Canadian Athletes Eye Crucial Qualifiers Ahead of Paris 2024 Olympics

As the countdown to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris ticks under 200 days, Canadian athletes are bracing for a series of pivotal events that could pave their way to the Games or bolster their medal prospects. These include the Olympic field hockey qualifiers, World Aquatics Championships, Olympic women’s basketball qualifiers, CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup, and World Athletics Indoor Championships.

Olympic field hockey and basketball qualifiers

Field hockey is a sport where Canada has traditionally been strong. The men’s team is set to make a bid for their third consecutive Olympics appearance, while the women’s team is vying to make it to the Olympic field for the first time since 1992. The women’s basketball qualifiers in February provide the fifth-ranked Canadian team with an opportunity to secure their berth in the Olympics. The men’s basketball team, on the other hand, has already punched its ticket to Paris.

World Aquatics Championships and Women’s Gold Cup

Even without the participation of some top swimmers, Canada is set to field a robust diving team at the World Aquatics Championships. In women’s soccer, Canada seeks to create a wave of momentum at the CONCACAF Women’s Gold Cup, particularly after the retirement of their team captain, Christine Sinclair.

World Athletics Indoor Championships

The World Athletics Indoor Championships will serve as a springboard for Canadian track and field athletes. Notable competitors such as Damian Warner and Pierce LePage are expected to make a significant impact. These events will lay the groundwork for Canada’s participation in the Paris Olympics and provide a snapshot of the country’s medal prospects.