Canada Gears Up for 2024 Cyclo-cross World Championships with 21-Strong Team

Canada is set to make a formidable presence at the 2024 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Tabor, Czechia, with a 21-strong team of athletes. The event, slated to take place from February 2-4, will see Canada's best cyclists compete in the Junior, U23, and Elite categories. The team is a perfect blend of experienced riders and promising rookies, ready to take on the world's best in this prestigious event.

Champions Lead the Charge

The Canadian team includes five 2023 Canadian Cyclo-cross Champions—Raphaëlle Carrier, Jayden McMullen, Isabella Holmgren, Ava Holmgren, and Evan Russell. Their inclusion in the squad underscores the athletes' exceptional performance in the previous season of World Cups and national championships and their potential to excel in the international arena.

Young Guns Ready for the International Stage

Seven of the athletes are Junior and U23 riders who have spent their holiday season in Europe, sharpening their skills and gaining invaluable international exposure by participating in two World Cups in Belgium. This experience is expected to be instrumental for these young riders as they gear up for their first World Championships. They are seen as the future of Canadian cyclo-cross, and their performance could set a benchmark for the athletes to come.

High Hopes from the National Team Coach

Canada's National Team Coach, Michael Van Den Ham, has expressed high expectations from the team. The squad combines the prowess of experienced riders like Isabella and Ava Holmgren, Ian Ackert, Maghalie Rochette, and Sidney McGill with the fresh energy of those making their debut at this level. The competition will kick-off with the Team Relay on February 2nd, followed by individual races throughout the weekend. The Canadian contingent is poised to make a significant impact, aiming for a strong performance that will pave the way for future international successes.