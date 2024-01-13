en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Can Jamison Battle Lead Ohio State Buckeyes Back to NCAA Tournament?

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:44 am EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 12:23 pm EST
Can Jamison Battle Lead Ohio State Buckeyes Back to NCAA Tournament?

Senior forward Jamison Battle has joined the Ohio State Buckeyes for his fifth year of college basketball, carrying with him a legacy of success from his time at George Washington and Minnesota. Wisconsin Head Coach Greg Gard has commended Battle’s increased versatility and shooting skills, particularly in this season where he is posting career-high averages of 17.5 points per game. His shooting splits are impressive; 47.5% from the field, 46.5% from three-point range, and 90.9% from the free-throw line while playing a career-low 31.2 minutes per game.

Emerging As A Leader and Standout Shooter

Battle has emerged as a leader for the Buckeyes, acknowledging the need to close out games better and leveraging his experience to guide the younger players. His shooting abilities have made him a standout in the league, leading in 3-pointer percentage and 3-pointers made. Beyond his three-point shooting, he has improved his ability to attack the basket and utilize off-ball movement to create scoring opportunities.

Crucial Role in The Buckeyes’ Success

With Ohio State missing out on the NCAA Tournament last season, Battle’s performance, coupled with the progress of the team’s young backcourt, could be instrumental in the Buckeyes’ success and potential return to the tournament in 2024. The team is banking on Battle’s shooting skills as they approach the challenging part of their conference schedule, which includes games against three ranked opponents.

Stellar Performance Despite Loss

In their game against No. 15 Wisconsin, Battle led the Ohio State Buckeyes in scoring with 18 points, despite their 71-60 loss. He made 7-of-11 field goals, including 4-of-5 from long range, and collected eight rebounds. Battle has been consistently hitting three-pointers this season, with 47 made so far, and is shooting the highest percentage in the Big Ten. He also recorded his 300th career three-point field goal in the game against Indiana on Jan. 6. His performance has been crucial for the team, and he is set to play again on Monday at Michigan.

0
Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
4 mins ago
Jacques Kallis on the Changing Philosophy of Modern-Day Batters and Pitch Conditions
The world of cricket is witnessing a paradigm shift in the approach of modern-day batters in Test matches. This observation comes from none other than the former South African cricketer, Jacques Kallis, revered for his impressive record of 45 Test hundreds. Kallis’s comments came during an exclusive interview with PTI, where he discussed the recent
Jacques Kallis on the Changing Philosophy of Modern-Day Batters and Pitch Conditions
Wehrlein Claims Pole Position for Inaugural Race of Formula E's Season 10
4 mins ago
Wehrlein Claims Pole Position for Inaugural Race of Formula E's Season 10
Clubhouse Pass Season 7 for PGA Tour 2K23: A Treasure Trove of New Challenges and Rewards
5 mins ago
Clubhouse Pass Season 7 for PGA Tour 2K23: A Treasure Trove of New Challenges and Rewards
Lyon Rises to the Top of Pool 1, Outplays Connacht in Investec Champions Cup
4 mins ago
Lyon Rises to the Top of Pool 1, Outplays Connacht in Investec Champions Cup
Mixed Outcomes in High School Boys Basketball Games
4 mins ago
Mixed Outcomes in High School Boys Basketball Games
Mike Vrabel: A Potential Game-Changer for The Carolina Panthers
4 mins ago
Mike Vrabel: A Potential Game-Changer for The Carolina Panthers
Latest Headlines
World News
AAP's Stance on Gender-Affirming Care for Children Sparks Global Debate
4 mins
AAP's Stance on Gender-Affirming Care for Children Sparks Global Debate
Jacques Kallis on the Changing Philosophy of Modern-Day Batters and Pitch Conditions
4 mins
Jacques Kallis on the Changing Philosophy of Modern-Day Batters and Pitch Conditions
Lyon Rises to the Top of Pool 1, Outplays Connacht in Investec Champions Cup
4 mins
Lyon Rises to the Top of Pool 1, Outplays Connacht in Investec Champions Cup
Iowa's Board of Medicine Proposes Amendments to Abortion Law Rules
4 mins
Iowa's Board of Medicine Proposes Amendments to Abortion Law Rules
Mixed Outcomes in High School Boys Basketball Games
4 mins
Mixed Outcomes in High School Boys Basketball Games
Mike Vrabel: A Potential Game-Changer for The Carolina Panthers
4 mins
Mike Vrabel: A Potential Game-Changer for The Carolina Panthers
Wehrlein Claims Pole Position for Inaugural Race of Formula E's Season 10
4 mins
Wehrlein Claims Pole Position for Inaugural Race of Formula E's Season 10
Clubhouse Pass Season 7 for PGA Tour 2K23: A Treasure Trove of New Challenges and Rewards
5 mins
Clubhouse Pass Season 7 for PGA Tour 2K23: A Treasure Trove of New Challenges and Rewards
Highland Council Members Face Ethical Complaints Amidst Rising Tensions
5 mins
Highland Council Members Face Ethical Complaints Amidst Rising Tensions
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 mins
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
Unprecedented Achievement: 2023, A Record-Breaking Year in Swimming
14 mins
Unprecedented Achievement: 2023, A Record-Breaking Year in Swimming
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
2 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app