Can Jamison Battle Lead Ohio State Buckeyes Back to NCAA Tournament?

Senior forward Jamison Battle has joined the Ohio State Buckeyes for his fifth year of college basketball, carrying with him a legacy of success from his time at George Washington and Minnesota. Wisconsin Head Coach Greg Gard has commended Battle’s increased versatility and shooting skills, particularly in this season where he is posting career-high averages of 17.5 points per game. His shooting splits are impressive; 47.5% from the field, 46.5% from three-point range, and 90.9% from the free-throw line while playing a career-low 31.2 minutes per game.

Emerging As A Leader and Standout Shooter

Battle has emerged as a leader for the Buckeyes, acknowledging the need to close out games better and leveraging his experience to guide the younger players. His shooting abilities have made him a standout in the league, leading in 3-pointer percentage and 3-pointers made. Beyond his three-point shooting, he has improved his ability to attack the basket and utilize off-ball movement to create scoring opportunities.

Crucial Role in The Buckeyes’ Success

With Ohio State missing out on the NCAA Tournament last season, Battle’s performance, coupled with the progress of the team’s young backcourt, could be instrumental in the Buckeyes’ success and potential return to the tournament in 2024. The team is banking on Battle’s shooting skills as they approach the challenging part of their conference schedule, which includes games against three ranked opponents.

Stellar Performance Despite Loss

In their game against No. 15 Wisconsin, Battle led the Ohio State Buckeyes in scoring with 18 points, despite their 71-60 loss. He made 7-of-11 field goals, including 4-of-5 from long range, and collected eight rebounds. Battle has been consistently hitting three-pointers this season, with 47 made so far, and is shooting the highest percentage in the Big Ten. He also recorded his 300th career three-point field goal in the game against Indiana on Jan. 6. His performance has been crucial for the team, and he is set to play again on Monday at Michigan.