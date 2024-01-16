Campus Comes Alive: A Week of Engaging Activities and Events

This week, the campus resonates with the vibrant hum of activities and events, offering students a much-needed respite from academic rigors and a chance to explore new experiences. Among these, the Backcountry Film Festival stands out as a unique highlight. It will be held at the Kenworthy Theater on Wednesday at 7 p.m., featuring a variety of ski and snow sports documentaries and films. At $12 per ticket, the proceeds from the event will be directed towards supporting the Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center and the Wallowa Avalanche Center.

Range of Events

Simultaneously, from 6-8 p.m., the SRC Climbing Center is set to host an Aerial Arts Clinic. This event will serve as an introduction to aerial arts and requires no prior experience. The participation fee is a nominal $10. For those seeking financial aid assistance, a FAFSA Workshop is on the cards for Thursday, from noon-2 p.m. in the Pitman Center. Here, UI Student Financial Aid Services will provide assistance with the FAFSA, and attendees will be given the opportunity to win a $1000 scholarship.

Music and Sports

In addition, the Lionel Hampton School of Music is all set to present 'Duality', a saxophone and piano recital by Vanessa Sielert and Catherine Anderson. This musical soiree is scheduled for Thursday from 7:30-9 p.m. at the Haddock Performance Hall. The sports department is not far behind, with Vandal Athletics hosting the Women's Basketball games against Idaho State on Thursday and Weber State on Saturday in the ICCU Arena. The Track and Field/Cross Country team is also slated to compete in the Lauren McCluskey Memorial on Friday and Saturday at the Lauren McCluskey Track.

Mental Health Support

Alongside these diverse events, the LSUS Counseling Services continue to provide much-needed mental health and wellness support services. These include personal counseling, peer education, mental health resources, personal development workshops, yoga, meditation, and biofeedback for stress relief. The center strongly emphasizes the importance of seeking assistance during stressful times in college.