en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Europe

Camp Nou Dethrones Old Trafford as World’s Most Attended Stadium

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 6, 2024 at 3:03 am EST
Camp Nou Dethrones Old Trafford as World’s Most Attended Stadium

In a surprising turn of events, Old Trafford, the iconic home of Manchester United, has been dethroned as the world’s most attended stadium in 2023. A new report by Transfermarkt reveals that Barcelona’s Camp Nou now holds the top spot with an average home league attendance of an impressive 83,273 fans.

European Domination

Signal Iduna Park of Borussia Dortmund came in second with an average of 81,312 spectators, followed by Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena with 75,003. Old Trafford, with an average attendance of 73,586, fell to fourth place. Despite the fall, Manchester United still holds the title of the highest-ranked English club.

Other Premier League clubs made a strong showing as well, with West Ham landing in sixth, Tottenham Hotspur in ninth, Arsenal in twelfth, and Manchester City securing the twentieth spot. The report clearly highlighted the dominance of European clubs, with the top 16 spots being held by these teams. Germany led the tally with twelve clubs featured in the top 55 by average attendance, closely followed by England with eleven clubs. Spain and Italy weren’t far behind, with seven and six clubs respectively.

Old Trafford’s Potential Redevelopment

To reclaim its former glory, Manchester United may have to consider the redevelopment of Old Trafford. A potential ray of hope in this regard could be the club’s new minority investor, Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Known for his significant investments in sports, Ratcliffe is reportedly planning to inject about £3.2 billion to kick-start the redevelopment process.

However, the journey to revamp Old Trafford won’t be a walk in the park. A full rebuild could cost up to a whopping £20 billion. As the club weighs its options, one thing is clear: Manchester United is determined to regain its top spot, and the Old Trafford redevelopment could be a game-changer in this quest.

0
Europe Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Europe

See more
24 mins ago
GRECO Criticizes Malta for Insufficient Compliance with Anti-Corruption Recommendations
Malta’s commitment to combating corruption has come under scrutiny following criticism from the Group of States Against Corruption (GRECO) of the Council of Europe. The Mediterranean island nation has been labeled ‘not in sufficient compliance’ with the anti-corruption recommendations proposed by GRECO. Despite adopting the compliance report in December, the Maltese government has not fully
GRECO Criticizes Malta for Insufficient Compliance with Anti-Corruption Recommendations
Resilience Amid Decline: Nasdaq's European Market Activities for 2023
1 hour ago
Resilience Amid Decline: Nasdaq's European Market Activities for 2023
Dutch Government Temporarily Revives Groningen Gas Field Amid Cold Snap
1 hour ago
Dutch Government Temporarily Revives Groningen Gas Field Amid Cold Snap
Hair Extension Market Poised for Robust Growth, Expected to Reach US$ 5,775.09 Million by 2030
45 mins ago
Hair Extension Market Poised for Robust Growth, Expected to Reach US$ 5,775.09 Million by 2030
Douglas's IPO: A Potential Catalyst for European Market Revival
57 mins ago
Douglas's IPO: A Potential Catalyst for European Market Revival
China Targets European Spirits in Trade Retaliation Amid EU's Probe into EVs
1 hour ago
China Targets European Spirits in Trade Retaliation Amid EU's Probe into EVs
Latest Headlines
World News
President Akufo-Addo Calls for Upholding of Constitutional Values in Ghana
44 seconds
President Akufo-Addo Calls for Upholding of Constitutional Values in Ghana
Black Stars to Face Brave Warriors in Pre-AFCON Friendly
2 mins
Black Stars to Face Brave Warriors in Pre-AFCON Friendly
White House Confirms Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Continuance Amidst Resignation Rumors
2 mins
White House Confirms Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Continuance Amidst Resignation Rumors
In-depth Study Reveals How Diet Influences Gut-Brain Disorders
6 mins
In-depth Study Reveals How Diet Influences Gut-Brain Disorders
Six Nutritious Foods Essential for Children's Growth
7 mins
Six Nutritious Foods Essential for Children's Growth
Australia's Quest for Victory: A Deep Dive into Group B of the Asian Cup 2023
9 mins
Australia's Quest for Victory: A Deep Dive into Group B of the Asian Cup 2023
Alzheimer's Awareness Month: Art Harrison's Inspiring Journey
12 mins
Alzheimer's Awareness Month: Art Harrison's Inspiring Journey
DeSantis Dismisses Rumors of Dropping Out of Presidential Race, Despite Trump's Lead in Polls
12 mins
DeSantis Dismisses Rumors of Dropping Out of Presidential Race, Despite Trump's Lead in Polls
Infant Receives Life-saving Pacemaker Surgery at B.C. Children's Hospital
13 mins
Infant Receives Life-saving Pacemaker Surgery at B.C. Children's Hospital
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
49 mins
French Dignitaries Commemorate Ninth Anniversary of Charlie Hebdo Attacks in Paris
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
4 hours
World Press Freedom Index: Evaluating Media Freedom and Journalistic Challenges in India
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
4 hours
Final Fantasy XIV Triumphs with Over 30 Million Players Globally
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
6 hours
SEPTA Adjusts Regional Rail Schedules in Response to Changing Ridership Patterns
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
6 hours
From Betrayal to Beacon: The Redemptive Journey of Charity Craig
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
6 hours
Arizona's Rio Verde Foothills Water Crisis: Government Intervention Amid Legislative Changes
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
6 hours
Burst Sewer Pipe Causes Major Delays on Hampshire's A3 and A27
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
7 hours
NASA Tracks Aircraft-sized Asteroid Hurtling Towards Earth
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance
7 hours
South Africa Marks 2024 Leap Year: Unearthing Calendar Coincidences and Cultural Significance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app