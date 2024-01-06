Camp Nou Dethrones Old Trafford as World’s Most Attended Stadium

In a surprising turn of events, Old Trafford, the iconic home of Manchester United, has been dethroned as the world’s most attended stadium in 2023. A new report by Transfermarkt reveals that Barcelona’s Camp Nou now holds the top spot with an average home league attendance of an impressive 83,273 fans.

European Domination

Signal Iduna Park of Borussia Dortmund came in second with an average of 81,312 spectators, followed by Bayern Munich’s Allianz Arena with 75,003. Old Trafford, with an average attendance of 73,586, fell to fourth place. Despite the fall, Manchester United still holds the title of the highest-ranked English club.

Other Premier League clubs made a strong showing as well, with West Ham landing in sixth, Tottenham Hotspur in ninth, Arsenal in twelfth, and Manchester City securing the twentieth spot. The report clearly highlighted the dominance of European clubs, with the top 16 spots being held by these teams. Germany led the tally with twelve clubs featured in the top 55 by average attendance, closely followed by England with eleven clubs. Spain and Italy weren’t far behind, with seven and six clubs respectively.

Old Trafford’s Potential Redevelopment

To reclaim its former glory, Manchester United may have to consider the redevelopment of Old Trafford. A potential ray of hope in this regard could be the club’s new minority investor, Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Known for his significant investments in sports, Ratcliffe is reportedly planning to inject about £3.2 billion to kick-start the redevelopment process.

However, the journey to revamp Old Trafford won’t be a walk in the park. A full rebuild could cost up to a whopping £20 billion. As the club weighs its options, one thing is clear: Manchester United is determined to regain its top spot, and the Old Trafford redevelopment could be a game-changer in this quest.