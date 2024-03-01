Camogie Association Announces €845,000 Boost for Inter-County Sides Under New Player Charter

The Camogie Association has unveiled a groundbreaking investment of €845,000 to establish a 'minimum standards Player Charter' for the 2024-2027 seasons, marking a significant milestone in female inter-county camogie. This financial injection will benefit 26 counties, each receiving €32,500 to enhance player support, expenses, and facilities, thereby setting a new precedent in the sport's commitment to female athletes.

Historic Investment in Female Camogie

In an unprecedented move, the Camogie Association's Player Charter will allocate €32,500 to each of the 26 counties participating in the Very National League and Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Championship. This funding, aimed exclusively at first teams, complements the €1.1 million provided by the government, bringing total support per team this year to nearly €75,000. The charter covers a wide array of supports, including medical, strength and conditioning, performance, nutrition, and gear, for a squad of up to 30 players. Hilda Breslin, President of the Camogie Association, emphasized the charter's role in establishing a level playing field and promoting excellence within the sport.

Ensuring a Level Playing Field

The Player Charter aims to address the long-standing disparities in resources and support for female inter-county camogie players. By setting agreed minimum standards, the charter guarantees financial support for team operations, player expenses, and access to essential facilities and services. This initiative not only recognizes the dedication and commitment of female athletes but also promotes equality and fairness in the sport. The exact mechanism of the Association's contribution to player expenses will be finalized in the coming weeks, further detailing the charter's implementation.

Implications for the Future of Camogie

This substantial investment by the Camogie Association signifies a pivotal moment in the sport's history, potentially altering the landscape of female inter-county camogie. By ensuring equitable support and resources, the Player Charter may lead to enhanced performance, increased participation, and broader recognition of female athletes' contributions to camogie. The initiative reflects a growing awareness of the importance of equality in sports and sets a benchmark for other associations to follow. As the details of the charter's implementation unfold, the camogie community eagerly anticipates the positive changes it promises to bring.