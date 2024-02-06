Cammy Ballantyne: From St Johnstone to Clyde - A Strategic Move

St Johnstone midfielder, Cammy Ballantyne, has been loaned to League 2 team, Clyde, for the remainder of the season. At just 23 years old, Ballantyne has already impressed the football fraternity with his solid performances at the start of the current season, participating in all four of St Johnstone's League Cup group stage matches and even scoring a quick goal against Alloa Athletic, leading to a decisive 4-0 victory.

From St Johnstone to Clyde

Despite his promising start, including appearances in the first two Premiership games, Ballantyne found himself benched for subsequent matches. This move to Clyde is not a demotion, but rather a strategic decision to provide the young midfielder with more opportunities to play and gain valuable on-field experience.

Ballantyne's Future Prospects

Under the guidance of Clyde's manager, Ian McCall, Ballantyne is expected to further hone his skills and gain critical match experience. McCall's known for his ability to nurture young talent, and he seems optimistic about what Ballantyne can bring to the team. The club has even offered sponsorship for Ballantyne's home and away shirts, indicating their confidence in his potential.

Strengthening Clyde's Midfield

McCall believes that Ballantyne's experience and skills, honed during his time at St Johnstone and during his loan spells at Montrose, will be a valuable addition to Clyde's team. This move signifies a pivotal moment in Ballantyne's career, offering him a chance to make his mark in the League 2 and potentially pave the way for future opportunities.