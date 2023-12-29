en English
Africa

Cameroon Announces Squad for CAN 2023: Choupo-Moting Excluded

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:33 am EST
The Cameroon national football team, the Indomitable Lions, has unveiled its squad for the African Cup of Nations (CAN) 2023, with the notable exclusion of Bayern Munich’s star forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. This omission has sparked a wave of discussions among fans and analysts, who are speculating on the potential impact of this decision on the team’s performance in the continental competition.

A Mixture of Experience and Fresh Talent

Coach Rigobert Song’s selection of 27 players comprises a strategic blend of seasoned internationals and emerging talents. The Indomitable Lions will be captained by Vincent Aboubakar, marking his fifth appearance in the Cup of Nations finals. Among the other experienced players are those who had crucial roles in Cameroon’s 2021 Afcon campaign. In addition to the seasoned campaigners, the squad includes two promising local players, Leonel Ateba and 17-year-old William Nathan Douala, reflecting Song’s faith in youthful exuberance.

Surprising Inclusions and Exclusions

While the inclusion of Manchester United goalkeeper André Onana has raised eyebrows due to his previous clashes with the coach, the most startling news is the exclusion of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting. The striker, who missed Cameroon’s past three outings, has been a vital cog in the Lions’ machinery, and his absence is seen by many as a significant blow. Another notable absentee is Brentford striker Bryan Mbeumo, who is currently recovering from ankle surgery.

Looking Forward to CAN 2023

The announcement of the squad is a crucial part of the preparations for CAN 2023, as the team aims to build cohesion and strategize for success in the tournament. Cameroon will face Guinea, Senegal, and Gambia in the group stage. All eyes will be on the Indomitable Lions as they look to make a significant impact at the tournament, despite the conspicuous absence of one of their most critical players.

Africa Cameroon Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

