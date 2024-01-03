en English
Golf

Cameron Young Teams Up with New Caddie Wayne De Haas for Sentry 2024

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:56 am EST
Cameron Young Teams Up with New Caddie Wayne De Haas for Sentry 2024

In the picturesque setting of Kapalua, a new partnership was seen taking its first steps on the golf course. Cameron Young, the standout PGA Tour Rookie of the Year 2021-22, was sighted practicing with caddie Wayne De Haas in preparation for the upcoming Sentry 2024. This intriguing alignment follows the departure of Young’s previous caddie, Paul Tesori, who has since joined forces with golfer Brendon Todd.

De Haas Steps into Tesori’s Shoes

Young’s association with Tesori, which spanned 17 events, was marked by notable victories. They made 14 cuts and secured four top ten finishes, including a sterling runner-up position at the WGC-Dell Technologies MatchPlay. However, Young’s performance in the 2022-23 season did not replicate the highs of his rookie year, making De Haas’s entry a potentially pivotal move.

De Haas: A Former Pro-Turned-Caddie

Wayne De Haas is no stranger to the golfing world. The former professional golfer has competed in the Minor League and DP World Tour events and has a proven caddying record. Notably, he was on the bag for Ernie Els at the 2022 US Senior Open Championship. His experience on both sides of the green could prove invaluable in his new role.

A New Chapter for Young

While the world awaits an official announcement, the practice session at Kapalua has set tongues wagging about the dynamic of this new partnership. Can De Haas bring the much-needed drive to Young’s game? Only time will tell as they navigate the fairways of the new PGA Tour season together.

Golf Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

