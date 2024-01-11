Cameron Norrie Withdraws from ASB Classic Quarter-Finals Due to Injury

The ASB Classic tournament witnessed an unexpected turn of events with the withdrawal of tennis professional Cameron Norrie, barely thirty minutes before his scheduled quarter-final match. An abrupt wrist injury deterred Norrie from further participation, leading to the advancement of unseeded Canadian player Alejandro Tabilo to the semi-finals in his stead.

Norrie's Disappointment

Raised in Auckland, Norrie's departure from the tournament was not just a professional setback, but an emotional disappointment. Despite a pain-free match against Luca Van Assche, the tennis player was greeted by severe discomfort in his left wrist the following morning. Warm-ups and treatment attempts confirmed his inability to continue competing, forcing him to exit the tournament prematurely.

Speculations and Clarifications

ASB Classic tournament director, Nicolas Lamperin, swiftly dismissed any speculation that Norrie's withdrawal was a strategic move to safeguard his performance in the upcoming Australian Open. Lamperin emphasised Norrie's emotional investment in the ASB Classic and his stated intention to persist in the tournament until he clinches the trophy.

The Tournament Continues

While acknowledging Norrie's significance to the event, Lamperin expressed confidence in the tournament's remaining players. He projected that competitors like Ben Shelton and Arthur Fils would continue to uphold the event's appeal to spectators. Born in South Africa and raised in New Zealand, Norrie initially represented New Zealand in his early career. However, he switched allegiance to the British flag in 2013, owing to his parents' UK origins and the promising resources and opportunities in European tennis.