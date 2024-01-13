en English
Cameron Norrie Raises Wrist Injury Concerns Ahead of Australian Open

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:56 am EST
British tennis player Cameron Norrie has raised concerns over a wrist injury, which he sustained just days before the Australian Open. The discomfort, which originated after his victory at the ASB Classic in Auckland, led to his withdrawal from the quarter-final, casting doubt on his readiness for his first match at Melbourne Park against Juan Pablo Varillas.

A Precautionary Measure Amidst Uncertainty

Norrie, who is currently ranked 19th, was set to face Chilean Alejandro Tabilo in Auckland but decided to withdraw just before the match began. The decision, according to Norrie’s camp, was a precautionary measure to avoid further damage before heading to Melbourne. Despite a scan not revealing any significant damage to his left wrist, the pain persisted, leading to his withdrawal.

Recent Triumphs and New Collaborations

Norrie entered 2024 on a high note after a challenging second half of the previous season. His victory against Alex De Minaur during the United Cup boosted his morale. Recently, he has been working closely with his new coach, Stephen Huss. Huss, along with Norrie’s main coach, Facundo Lagones, has been instrumental in bringing fresh tactical perspectives to the British player’s game.

Simultaneous Fitness Concerns for British Number Two

Meanwhile, British number two Dan Evans is also grappling with fitness issues as he recovers from a calf injury. Despite his cautious optimism, Evans acknowledges that he might not be fully prepared for the demanding tournament. He is set to face Lorenzo Sonego in his first match at the Australian Open. The health status of both players remains a concern for British tennis as the Australian Open looms.

Sports Tennis United Kingdom
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

