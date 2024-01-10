Cameron Heyward Responds to Speculations on Coach Tomlin’s Future: Focus is on AFC Wild Card Game

Steelers’ veteran defensive lineman, Cameron Heyward, has recently addressed the circulating rumors about head coach Mike Tomlin’s future with the team. During an episode of his podcast, ‘Not Just Football’, aired on the 10th of January, Heyward clarified that both he and his team’s focus are solely on their upcoming AFC Wild Card game against the Buffalo Bills.

Rumors Put to Rest

Heyward criticized ESPN’s Adam Schefter for a report released on the 7th of January, which suggested that Tomlin might possibly take a break and not return for the 2024 season. He dismissed these speculations about Tomlin’s intentions, noting that his primary concern is the game ahead and not the internal decisions of the team.

The Media’s Role

Heyward also revealed his frustration with being subjected to baseless questions regarding his own retirement and potential salary cuts. He expressed his discontent over the media’s relentless focus on generating rumors, rather than allowing the players to concentrate on football.

Ahead of the Wild Card Game

The Steelers, who secured the seventh playoff spot in the AFC, have their attention firmly set on their Wild Card Round Game against the Buffalo Bills. The absence of T.J. Watt due to a sprained MCL poses a significant challenge to the team, which is heavily relying on Mason Rudolph’s performance. The game, which holds lasting implications for the Steelers’ postseason trajectory, is scheduled to kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.