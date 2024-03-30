Cameron Green Talks IPL Trade, Leadership of Kohli and Sharma, and Managing Kidney Condition

Cameron Green, the Australian all-rounder, shared his experience of being traded to RCB from Mumbai in IPL 2024 and his journey managing his chronic kidney condition. Despite a slow start at Bengaluru, Green has shown promise, scoring 452 runs and taking 6 wickets in his first season. He highlighted the similarities between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in their approach to the game and their willingness to help younger players. Green also visited the Bengaluru Kidney Foundation to learn more about managing his condition, expressing gratitude for the support from the franchise and medical staff.

Leadership Qualities: Kohli vs. Sharma

Speaking about the similarities between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Green said the two superstars have similar hunger to win matches and take time out from their busy schedules to share knowledge with the next generation. "Obviously, they are both greats of the game. Every time I think about it, I pinch myself, saying I have been lucky enough to play with two of the greats of world cricket, if not Indian cricket. I am very lucky," Green remarked, praising their approachability and eagerness to share strategic insights with teammates, especially the younger ones.

Managing a Chronic Condition

Meanwhile, Cameron Green also opened up about how he has been managing his diet, especially with regard to managing his chronic kidney condition. Diagnosed with stage two kidney disease before birth, Green has had to be mindful of his dietary intake, particularly concerning salt and protein levels. His visit to the Bengaluru Kidney Foundation was an eye-opener, highlighting the importance of community support and accessible medical advice for individuals with chronic conditions.

Adapting to New Challenges

Transitioning to a new team and managing a health condition in a demanding sport like cricket is no small feat. Green's journey from Mumbai to Bengaluru in the IPL, coupled with his proactive approach to his health, showcases the resilience and adaptability required of professional athletes. His experiences with cricket greats like Kohli and Sharma, along with the support from the Bengaluru Kidney Foundation and the RCB franchise, underline the multifaceted challenges and rewards of playing at the highest level.