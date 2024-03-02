Camden Blue Devils Secure Division 2 Championship, Eye NYSPHSAA State Tournament

In a season marked by youthful energy and unexpected challenges, the Camden Blue Devils bowling team, under the guidance of Coach Rose, defied odds to clinch the Division 2 Championship, setting their sights on the NYSPHSAA State Tournament. Despite navigating the loss of their home bowling center and integrating a significantly younger roster, the team's perseverance paid off with an impressive 11-3 TVL record and a 12-3 overall record, culminating in a victorious run at the Sectionals.

Youthful Squad Rises to the Occasion

This year's Camden Blue Devils featured an unprecedented number of young talents, including seven seventh and eighth graders, marking it as Coach Rose's youngest team in fourteen years. The blend of first-year bowlers with seasoned players created a dynamic team environment. Throughout the season, every member, from sophomore Ayden Gerow with a league-leading 201 average to eighth grader Ethan Puleo, contributed significantly, showcasing the depth and versatility of the squad.

Overcoming Obstacles

Complications arose even before the season began, with the closure of Pin-O-Rama bowling center in Utica, leading to logistical challenges in scheduling practices and matches. However, the Blue Devils adapted swiftly, focusing on skill development and team cohesion. Their hard work and adaptability were evident as they secured third place in the league, won the Camden Invitational Tournament, and finished second in the TVL Tournament, before going on to win the Division 2 Championship at Sectionals.

Championship Glory and Beyond

At the Sectionals, the Blue Devils started strong and maintained their momentum, overcoming Central Valley Academy (CVA) with a total pinfall of 5698 after six games to win the championship by 25 pins. Key performances from Daniel Janes and Gabe Lallier in critical moments underscored the team's competitive edge and determination. With the Division 2 title in hand, the team now looks forward to representing Section 3 at the NYSPHSAA State Tournament on March 8th, with aspirations of continuing their winning streak and achieving state championship glory.

The Camden Blue Devils' journey this season is a testament to the power of resilience, teamwork, and strategic guidance. As they prepare for the state tournament, their story serves as an inspiration, reminding us that challenges can be transformed into stepping stones towards greater achievements.