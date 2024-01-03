en English
Sports

Cambridge United Partners with Cledara: A New Era for ‘The Abbey’

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:20 am EST
Cambridge United Partners with Cledara: A New Era for ‘The Abbey’

In a landmark move, Cambridge United, a renowned professional football club hailing from Cambridge, England, has unveiled a significant five-year sponsorship agreement with Cledara, a leading SaaS subscription management platform. This strategic alliance will bring a transformative change to the club’s home ground, which will be renamed The Cledara Abbey Stadium, cementing a new era in the club’s illustrious history.

A Partnership for Progress

At the heart of this collaboration lies a shared vision for the future; it is not merely a renaming of the club’s home ground. The partnership is set to fundamentally support the next phase of redevelopment for the stadium nestled on Newmarket Road. This renaissance aims to bring about a fresh wave of vibrancy and expansion, further amplifying the club’s footprint in the world of football.

Preserving History, Paving Future

Alex Tunbridge, CEO of Cambridge United, expressed his exhilaration for the partnership, emphasizing the significance of retaining ‘The Abbey’ in the stadium’s name. This decision underlines the club’s commitment to honouring its history and DNA while embracing the winds of change. The blend of the old and the new symbolizes a respect for the past and a vivid vision for the future.

Cledara’s Commitment to Community

Cristina Vila Vives, founder and CEO of Cledara, articulated her company’s dedication to supporting Cambridge United’s ambitions. The partnership’s ambitions include not only growing the fanbase and engaging younger fans but also encouraging families, amplifying the visibility of the women’s team, and making a meaningful contribution to the Cambridge community. Highlighting her personal connection to Cambridge and Cledara’s focus on serving the tech and start-up community in the city, Vila Vives emphasized the partnership’s commitment to community growth and development.

The inaugural match at the newly-sponsored stadium is scheduled for January 13, with Cambridge United hosting Fleetwood Town, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the club’s history.

Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

