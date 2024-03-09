Cambodian Couples Triumph in World-Record Bridal Carry for International Women's Day

Nearly 250 Cambodian couples gathered in Phnom Penh on March 8, testing endurance and teamwork in a bid to set a Guinness World Record for the longest duration of partner-carrying. This unique competition, aimed at commemorating International Women's Day and celebrating the pivotal role of women in society, extended into the early hours of March 9, pushing participants to their limits.

Record-Breaking Attempt

The event, sponsored by Cambodian energy drink Boostrong, saw 245 pairs of participants engage in the 'princess/bridal carry', a symbol of strength and unity. While the initial goal was to set a new world record for the longest continuous carry, the event also achieved a Guinness World Record for the most couples performing the bridal carry simultaneously. Contestants, including Reun Vichet and his wife Him Pisey from Kampot province, showcased remarkable endurance, carrying on for approximately eight hours and 20 minutes, surpassing previous records and earning the grand prize of a new Mazda Sedan.

More Than Just a Competition

Beyond the physical challenge, the event served as a powerful statement on the significance of women in Cambodian society and across the globe. Organizers aimed to honor International Women's Day in a memorable way, highlighting the support and partnership between men and women. The competition also provided an opportunity for couples of all ages to demonstrate their commitment and teamwork, further enriching the community spirit.

Implications and Reflections

This remarkable event not only placed Cambodia in the Guinness World Records but also shone a spotlight on the cultural practices and the deep-rooted respect for women within the Cambodian community. As the participants and spectators reflect on the day's achievements, the broader implications of such a unique celebration of International Women's Day resonate far beyond the borders of Cambodia, inspiring a global audience to acknowledge and honor the invaluable contributions of women in all spheres of life.