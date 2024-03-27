Cambodia Launches Anti-Doping Agency to Ensure Clean Sports, Backed by PM Hun Manet

Prime Minister Hun Manet signed the March 15 sub-decree, at the request of Minister of Education, Youth and Sport Hang Chuon Naron, in order to set regulations and legal documents which will allow the Kingdom to participate fully in international conventions against doping in sports.

Establishment of CADA: A Milestone for Cambodian Sports

The CADA is composed of a board chaired by the education minister, with two vice-chairs from the interior and education ministries. Two additional members are drawn from the health and justice ministries. As per the sub-decree, the CADA will formulate policies, strategic plans and regulations related to anti-doping in sports. It will also approve anti-doping regulations in sports and conduct research into banned substances and methodologies for their use, and publicise these efforts.

Building Clean Sports in Cambodia

In addition, the agency will encourage the relevant state institutions, the private sector, collaborative partners and NGOs to participate in anti-doping in sports, including through monitoring and evaluating the implementation of anti-doping regulations. Vath Chamroeun, secretary-general of the National Olympic Committee of Cambodia (NOCC), believes that the agency will be an important mechanism towards building clean sports in the Kingdom.

Ensuring Fair Play and Ethical Standards

Chamroeun explained that in the past, there have been several high-profile cases where many athletes have been suspended and even banned from competition for doping, but noted that Cambodia has no history of producing drug cheats. He said the establishment of the agency comes at a time when Cambodian athletes are more capable and engaged in the international arena than ever, so CADA will contribute to guaranteeing the high standard of Cambodian sporting efforts.

Pa Chanroeun, president of the Cambodian Institute for Democracy, believes that a dedicated anti-doping agency is necessary to ensure the cleanliness of Cambodian athletes, as well as to meet the standards and requirements of international competitions.