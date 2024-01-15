en English
Cambodia

Cambodia Enforces ‘Tobacco-Free Sports’ Policy: A Healthier Future for Athletes

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 2:08 am EST
Cambodia Enforces ‘Tobacco-Free Sports’ Policy: A Healthier Future for Athletes

In a significant move towards a healthier sporting environment, the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport in Cambodia has released new guidelines for a ‘tobacco-free sports’ policy. This initiative targets the ingrained habit of smoking within sports venues, encompassing athletes’ residences, training venues, competition areas, and stadiums. The policy seeks to curb the tobacco consumption that has persisted despite a clear understanding of the health consequences and risks associated with second-hand smoke.

Seven Key Points of the ‘Tobacco-Free Sports’ Policy

With the new guidelines, the ministry has outlined seven critical points to cultivate a tobacco-free sports culture. These parameters include the labeling of no-smoking zones, an absolute ban on tobacco products and e-cigarettes, and a call for cooperation with authorities to address violations. Furthermore, the guidelines strictly prohibit the sale of tobacco and its advertising within sports venues. One of the most notable points is the disallowance of sponsorships from tobacco companies, a move that is sure to reshape the financial dynamics of sports in Cambodia.

Integration into Sports Federations and Club Regulations

Crucially, the ‘tobacco-free sports’ guidelines are not limited to being standalone policies. They are to be integrated into the regulations of sports federations and clubs, ensuring a comprehensive and sustained effort towards eradicating tobacco use in Cambodian sports. This integration is expected to foster a significant shift in the sports culture, enhancing competitive capabilities while preventing tobacco-related health issues for athletes, organizers, and spectators alike.

Endorsement by the International Olympic Committee

This policy aligns with the International Olympic Committee’s (IOC) endorsement of tobacco-free sports since 1988, in partnership with the World Health Organization (WHO). The IOC and WHO have long recognized the detrimental effects of tobacco use on athletic performance and have been advocating for a global sporting environment free from tobacco. The Cambodian policy, therefore, is an important step in resonating with this global aspiration.

As the dust settles from the announcement, athletes and officials have voiced their support for the initiative, acknowledging the long-term benefits of a tobacco-free sports environment. The transformation won’t happen overnight, but the journey towards a healthier, more competitive Cambodian sports sector has officially begun.

Cambodia Health Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

