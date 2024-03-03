Cam Newton Crowns Vince Young as Greatest College QB Since 2000, Challenges ESPN Rankings

In a recent episode of the 4th and 1 podcast, Cam Newton, the former Auburn standout and NFL MVP, made headlines by disputing ESPN's recent ranking of the greatest collegiate quarterbacks of the past 24 years. Newton, who himself was ranked second, elevated Vince Young above all, citing Young's unforgettable performance in the 2005 BCS National Championship game.

Newton's Perspective on Greatness

Newton's critique of ESPN's list, which placed Baker Mayfield at the pinnacle, was rooted in championship success, or the lack thereof, in Mayfield's case. "No. 1 in my list is Vince Young," Newton declared, emphasizing the significance of Young's Rose Bowl heroics. Young led the Texas Longhorns to a thrilling victory over USC, amassing 467 total yards and scoring the decisive touchdown. Despite his collegiate achievements, Young never clinched the Heisman Trophy, finishing behind USC's Reggie Bush in a controversial decision.

Vince Young's Legacy Revisited

Young's 2005 season remains one of the most storied campaigns in college football history. His Rose Bowl performance is often hailed as one of the greatest in the sport, cementing his status as a College Football Hall of Famer. Beyond the championship, Young collected accolades including the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and a unanimous All-American selection. Newton's endorsement brings renewed attention to Young's legacy, contrasting it with the criteria used by ESPN in their rankings.

Other Contenders and Snubs

Newton also highlighted Johnny Manziel's omission from ESPN's list as a significant oversight, citing Manziel's transformative impact on college football during his tenure at Texas A&M. Newton's own collegiate achievements, particularly his Heisman Trophy-winning season at Auburn, present a compelling case for his inclusion at the top of any list of great college quarterbacks. His 50 total touchdowns and dual-threat capabilities reshaped the landscape for quarterbacks in college football.

The debate over the greatest college quarterback since 2000 is subjective, influenced by personal biases, team loyalties, and the weight given to individual awards versus team success. Newton's vocal support for Vince Young and critique of ESPN's rankings invite a broader discussion about what truly defines greatness in college football. As the conversation continues, the legacy of players like Young and Newton, and their impact on the game, will remain relevant topics among fans and analysts alike.