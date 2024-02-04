Cam Newton Applauds Carolina Panthers' Hiring of Dan Morgan as GM

Former Carolina Panthers quarterback, Cam Newton, has publicly endorsed the franchise's decision to hire Dan Morgan as their new general manager. Newton was quick to highlight Morgan's familiarity with the city of Charlotte and his understanding of the Panthers' culture; a connection that traces back to Morgan's involvement with the Super Bowl team in 2003.

Morgan's NFL Experience: A Key Asset

Newton lauded Morgan for his valuable experience gleaned from his tenure with other successful NFL franchises, specifically Buffalo and Seattle. He expressed confidence in Morgan's ability, stating that he knows 'the right way to operate within an NFL organization'. This, Newton believes, will contribute significantly to the growth and success of the Panthers.

Identifying a Clear Team Focus

Newton also emphasized the importance of the Panthers honing in on a clear team identity as they gear up for the draft and the offseason. He pressed on the need for the team to improve either their run defense or pass defense, a decision that ultimately rests on the new general manager.

Morgan's Inclusive Vision

During his introductory press conference, Morgan extended a warm welcome to former Carolina greats, promising an open-door policy and a family environment within the organization. This gesture, coupled with Newton's positive remarks about Morgan's hire, might suggest a potential for a more involved role for Newton within the franchise he once led to a Super Bowl appearance, despite the turbulence that marked his departure in 2020.