Cam McCormick Makes History with Ninth Season in College Football

Cam McCormick, Miami's tight end, has made an exceptional announcement, declaring his return for a historic ninth and final season of college football. This groundbreaking decision sets McCormick as the first-ever player in the sport's history to receive nine years of eligibility. McCormick's dedication to the sport, despite facing significant challenges, speaks volumes about his resilience and passion for football.
A Journey Marked by Challenges
McCormick's collegiate football journey began in 2016 when he enrolled at Oregon as a 3-star recruit. His football career ran parallel to notable players like Rashan Gary, Nick Bosa, and Jalen Hurts, who were part of the same high school recruiting class. However, unlike his contemporaries, McCormick's path was fraught with significant obstacles, including season-ending injuries that held him off the field for most of the 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021 seasons. These injuries included a broken left ankle, which required three surgeries, and a torn right Achilles tendon.
Resilience in the Face of Adversity
After redshirting his freshman year, McCormick played in all 13 games during the 2017 season. However, his subsequent injuries significantly restricted his playtime. Despite these setbacks, McCormick's determination remained unshaken. He made a remarkable comeback in the 2022 season, playing all 13 games and earning the Capital One Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award for his bravery and resilience.
Moving On with Unwavering Spirit
Following his former Oregon head coach, Mario Cristobal, McCormick transferred to Miami and played 13 games in 2023. The NCAA granted him a ninth year of eligibility, a testament to his persistent fighting spirit. Undeterred by the initial uncertainty surrounding his decision, McCormick has chosen to use this year to continue his football career, demonstrating his unwavering commitment to the sport.