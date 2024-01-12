en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Golf

Cam Davis Takes a Two-Shot Lead in Sony Open 2024’s Opening Round

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:21 am EST
Cam Davis Takes a Two-Shot Lead in Sony Open 2024’s Opening Round

In a spectacular display of skill and tenacity, Australian golfer Cam Davis has taken a commendable two-shot lead in the opening round of the Sony Open in Hawaii. Davis, who won the 2021 Rocket Mortgage Classic and tied for fourth at the 2023 PGA Championship, birdied five of his last six holes, demonstrating remarkable precision and control. The event marks the commencement of the 2024 PGA Tour season and has been temporarily halted due to nightfall, with Davis comfortably leading the field.

Resilience Amidst the Gusty Winds

Staged at the famed Waialae Country Club, the tournament saw Davis deliver an outstanding 8-under-par 62. Despite having to confront the strongest wind of the day, Davis remained unflappable, his performance positioning him firmly ahead of the competition. This resilience serves as a testament to his skill and adaptability, setting a formidable pace for the rest of the field to follow.

Tracking the Competition

Closely trailing Davis is Taylor Montgomery who carded a 64. Austin Eckroat, Aaron Rai, Webb Simpson, and Stephan Jaeger are presently tied in the third place, each with scores of 65. A slew of golfers, including Chris Kirk, Brendon Todd, Eric Cole, Scott Stallings, Harris English, Alex Noren, Matthieu Pavon, and Alejandro Tosti, are knotted in the seventh place, each having scored a 66. At 4 under par, Norman Xiong is yet to finish his round with three holes remaining.

Defending Champion and World Leaders in the Fray

Defending champion Si Woo Kim from South Korea, along with the world’s top two ranked players, Matt Fitzpatrick and Brian Harman, were tied for the 47th place with scores of 69. The tournament also marked an emotional return for former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland, who made his way back to the tournament following a brain surgery. As the competition proceeds, the players will be striving to outdo each other, their skills and strategies put to the ultimate test.

0
Golf Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Golf

See more
1 hour ago
Carl Yuan Yechun: Rising Through the Ranks in the 2024 PGA Tour
Chinese golfer Carl Yuan Yechun is gearing up for the 2024 PGA Tour season with a renewed vigor and determination. After a challenging rookie season in 2023, which saw him teetering on the edge of the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List, Yuan managed to retain his Tour card without the need to go through
Carl Yuan Yechun: Rising Through the Ranks in the 2024 PGA Tour
PGA Tour Rookies Shine at Sony Open, Highlighting Generational Shift
14 hours ago
PGA Tour Rookies Shine at Sony Open, Highlighting Generational Shift
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps up to the Sony Open in Hawaii
14 hours ago
PGA Tour Rookie Joe Highsmith Steps up to the Sony Open in Hawaii
Keith Pelley Leaves DP World Tour to Head Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment
1 hour ago
Keith Pelley Leaves DP World Tour to Head Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment
Teenage Golfer Oliver Betschart Gears Up for Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
4 hours ago
Teenage Golfer Oliver Betschart Gears Up for Butterfield Bermuda Junior Championship
Jordan Spieth Scores an A+ in Best Man Duties at Justin Thomas's Wedding
9 hours ago
Jordan Spieth Scores an A+ in Best Man Duties at Justin Thomas's Wedding
Latest Headlines
World News
High School Basketball: Thrilling Victories and Close Encounters
2 mins
High School Basketball: Thrilling Victories and Close Encounters
Closure of Worcester's Farrier House Surgery: A Blow to Community Healthcare
2 mins
Closure of Worcester's Farrier House Surgery: A Blow to Community Healthcare
Iowa State Wrestlers Turn Real-Life Heroes, Rescue Missing Toddler in California
2 mins
Iowa State Wrestlers Turn Real-Life Heroes, Rescue Missing Toddler in California
Randy Brady Hits Career-High in Record-Breaking Victory for UTC
2 mins
Randy Brady Hits Career-High in Record-Breaking Victory for UTC
Thunder's Record-Breaking Rout of Trail Blazers: A Shift in NBA Western Dynamics?
3 mins
Thunder's Record-Breaking Rout of Trail Blazers: A Shift in NBA Western Dynamics?
John Mearsheimer's Insight Into Russia's Power Dynamics and the Ukraine Situation
3 mins
John Mearsheimer's Insight Into Russia's Power Dynamics and the Ukraine Situation
Unraveling Trump's Claim: A War-Free Presidency?
3 mins
Unraveling Trump's Claim: A War-Free Presidency?
Nottingham Woman's Tragic End Sparks Inquest into Mental Health Services
3 mins
Nottingham Woman's Tragic End Sparks Inquest into Mental Health Services
Genetic Study Unearths 369 SNPs Linked to Insulin Resistance
3 mins
Genetic Study Unearths 369 SNPs Linked to Insulin Resistance
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
11 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
12 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
12 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
13 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
14 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
15 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
16 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
17 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app