Australia

Cam Davis Surges Ahead at the Sony Open in Hawaii

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 2:16 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 2:17 am EST
Australian golfer Cam Davis put on an amazing show at the Waialae Country Club on a windy day. Davis won the Sony Open in Hawaii with a remarkable 8-under 62. After starting the round in strong gusts gusting up to thirty miles per hour, Davis started the round intending to finish at par but ended up birdieing five of the final six holes.

Momentum from Kapalua Resort

This remarkable feat comes as a continuation of Davis’s momentum from his previous 8-under 65 at Kapalua Resort. The round was highlighted by nine birdies, exhibiting Davis’s effectiveness with his putter, as he made significant long-distance putts and crucial par saves. His family, visiting from Seattle, had the privilege of witnessing his excellent round, a unique experience for many who were attending a golf tournament for the first time.

Competitors in the Fray

Following Davis in the first round was Taylor Montgomery, finishing with a commendable 6-under 64, thereby continuing his form from the same event in the previous year. Currently undergoing a swing change with renowned coach Butch Harmon, Montgomery aims to enhance his ball compression and consistency.

Return of the Veterans

Former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland made a triumphant return to the PGA Tour four months post-brain surgery, ending with a 2-over 72. Despite the over-par score, Woodland expressed satisfaction with his performance, given his recent medical hurdles. Tyler McCumber also marked his return to PGA Tour competition post surgeries on his shoulder and hip, concluding with an even-par 70 in his first round.

Australia Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

