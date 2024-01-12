Cam Davis Surges Ahead at the Sony Open in Hawaii

Australian golfer Cam Davis put on an amazing show at the Waialae Country Club on a windy day. Davis won the Sony Open in Hawaii with a remarkable 8-under 62. After starting the round in strong gusts gusting up to thirty miles per hour, Davis started the round intending to finish at par but ended up birdieing five of the final six holes.

Momentum from Kapalua Resort

This remarkable feat comes as a continuation of Davis’s momentum from his previous 8-under 65 at Kapalua Resort. The round was highlighted by nine birdies, exhibiting Davis’s effectiveness with his putter, as he made significant long-distance putts and crucial par saves. His family, visiting from Seattle, had the privilege of witnessing his excellent round, a unique experience for many who were attending a golf tournament for the first time.

Competitors in the Fray

Following Davis in the first round was Taylor Montgomery, finishing with a commendable 6-under 64, thereby continuing his form from the same event in the previous year. Currently undergoing a swing change with renowned coach Butch Harmon, Montgomery aims to enhance his ball compression and consistency.

Return of the Veterans

Former U.S. Open champion Gary Woodland made a triumphant return to the PGA Tour four months post-brain surgery, ending with a 2-over 72. Despite the over-par score, Woodland expressed satisfaction with his performance, given his recent medical hurdles. Tyler McCumber also marked his return to PGA Tour competition post surgeries on his shoulder and hip, concluding with an even-par 70 in his first round.