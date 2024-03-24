Calvin Oftana Crowned PBA Three-Point King, Almazan Wins Among Bigs in 2024 All-Star Showdown

MANILA — In a thrilling display of sharpshooting prowess, Calvin Oftana clinched the title of the PBA's newest three-point king during the 2024 All-Star Weekend, overshadowing competitors including the two-time seeking champion Paul Lee. Meanwhile, Raymond Almazan showcased his long-range shooting skills by winning the big men's three-point contest, with both events unfolding at the University of St. La Salle Gym in Bacolod.

Unexpected Triumphs and Fierce Competition

Despite finishing third in the elimination round with 22 points, Oftana's spectacular performance in the finals, scoring 25 points, secured his victory over the seasoned sharpshooter Paul Lee, who managed 20 points, and Chris Newsome, who ended with 15. Oftana's win marked him as the third player from the TNT franchise to claim the title, joining the ranks of Filipino basketball legends Jimmy Alapag and Renren Ritualo. On the other hand, Raymond Almazan dominated the big men's three-point contest by scoring 19 points in the finals, edging out his closest competitors, Christian David and Isaac Go.

Highlights and Key Performances

The event was filled with memorable moments and notable performances from a roster of the league's finest shooters. Notably, veterans and newcomers alike, including Ginebra's Maverick Ahanmisi, Blackwater's James Yap, and San Miguel's Marcio Lassiter, competed fiercely but fell short in the elimination rounds. The competition not only showcased individual talent but also highlighted the evolving skill set of players across all positions, underscoring the growing emphasis on three-point shooting in modern basketball.

Implications and Looking Forward

Oftana's victory not only underscores his individual talent but also signifies the shifting dynamics within the PBA, where versatility and long-range shooting are becoming increasingly vital. As players continue to break conventional positional boundaries, the importance of events like the PBA All-Star Weekend's three-point shootout in showcasing and rewarding these skills becomes ever more apparent. With Oftana, Almazan, and obstacle challenge winner JM Calma each taking home Php 30,000 for their victories, the event not only celebrated their achievements but also set the stage for future contests of skill and precision in the league.

As the PBA continues to evolve, the allure of the three-point shot and the versatility of players like Oftana and Almazan will undoubtedly play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Philippine basketball. Their triumphs in Bacolod not only highlight their personal achievements but also signal the growing importance of adaptability and range in the game, promising an exciting new era for the league and its fans.