Calvin Abueva Fined P100K For Mocking Coach's Disability

Magnolia's basketball player, Calvin Abueva, landed in hot water after he was fined P100,000 by the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) for mocking the visual impairment of San Miguel coach Jorge Gallent during Game 2 of the 2023 PBA Commissioner's Cup finals. Abueva, known for his aggressive on-court demeanor, gestured to his eye in apparent mockery of Gallent's artificial eye, resulting in this hefty fine.

Abueva's Unruly Behavior

This is not the first time Abueva has come under scrutiny for his behavior. He recently returned to the game after a 16-month ban for various offenses, including physical aggression and domestic abuse allegations. This latest incident signals his first major offense since his return, raising concerns about his ability to maintain professional conduct on the court.

Resolving Off-Court Disputes

Adding to the complexity of the situation, Abueva and his wife were recently involved in a separate confrontation with fellow player Mo Tautuaa and his spouse. This dispute, however, was resolved amicably without further penalties. Both Abueva and Tautuaa will participate in the upcoming Game 3, further fueling the anticipation for this crucial match.

Looking Forward to Game 3

Despite the controversy, Abueva was not suspended and is set to play in the pivotal Game 3. His team, Magnolia, is hoping to overcome their current disadvantage, while San Miguel is aiming to extend their lead in the finals. With Abueva's actions under the spotlight, all eyes will surely be on him as he steps onto the court.