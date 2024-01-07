Callum McGregor and Matt O’Riley: Celtic’s Key Men Amidst Title Race and Transfer Speculation

In a thrilling display of talent, Callum McGregor’s exceptional performance against Rangers reinforces his status as one of the country’s premier players. The return of Reo Hatate from injury is a promising development for the team, albeit, Hatate may encounter stiff competition from Paulo Bernardo for his spot, given Bernardo’s recent form.

O’Riley’s Rise to Prominence

Matt O’Riley, who was procured from MK Dons at a modest fee, has swiftly become a key figure for Celtic, impressing spectators with his goal-scoring prowess and assists. O’Riley’s growth as a player is not purely a result of his personal commitment; the coaching he has received deserves equal recognition. Despite interest from top-tier clubs such as Inter Milan, O’Riley’s contract extension until 2027 places Celtic in a commanding position to demand a hefty transfer fee if they opt to trade him.

Transfer Speculation Amidst Title Race

With the title race heating up and Champions League participation hanging in the balance, it is improbable that Celtic will let go of O’Riley in the January transfer window unless an extraordinary offer lands on their table. As O’Riley recently celebrated his 100th appearance with a goal during the 3-0 victory over St Mirren, his growing significance as a key player amidst transfer speculation is evident. This could potentially affect his market value, making his future at Celtic even more intriguing.

Focus on Retaining Talent

For Celtic, the focus is not solely on acquiring new players. Ensuring the retention of O’Riley is of paramount importance to the club. His recent milestone of 100 appearances with the club underscored his importance to the team, and Celtic will undoubtedly strive to keep him around for many more matches to come.