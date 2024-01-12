en English
Football

Callisto Pasuwa: The Serial Winner with a Trove of Trophies

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:04 am EST
Callisto Pasuwa: The Serial Winner with a Trove of Trophies

Callisto Pasuwa, the man at the helm of FCB Nyasa Big Bullets, has created a legacy of victory. His journey in the football world, from a distinguished player to a highly successful manager, has been marked by an impressive collection of titles and a track record of consistency. The Nyasa Big Bullets under his guidance have recently celebrated an unprecedented quadruple, winning the Airtel Top 8, the TNM Super League, FDH Bank Cup, and Castel Challenge Cup in a single season.

Pasuwa’s Ascend to Football Management

Pasuwa’s transition from a player to a manager has been nothing short of remarkable. As a player, he was a key component of Dynamos FC, where he won the league title in the 2007/08 season. As a manager, he has secured nine league titles between his time with Dynamos and Bullets. His appointments to managerial positions were initially met with skepticism, but his consistent achievements have silenced any doubters. His disciplined and dedicated approach has kept him clear of any off-field controversies, further cementing his reputation as a manager who prioritizes success through hard work.

Commitment to Nurturing Talent

Pasuwa, despite offers from bigger teams in Africa, expressed his commitment to the Nyasa Big Bullets and the project of nurturing young players. He particularly mentioned his belief in player Patrick Mwaungulu and his desire to continue working with the team. His Malawian roots and the team’s triumph in the 2023 season, where they won every trophy in the land, highlighted his dedication to the team and the sport.

Speculations about Pasuwa’s Future in PSL

With his continuing success with Nyasa Big Bullets, there is speculation about Pasuwa’s potential move to manage in the PSL, particularly with the Amakhosi team. His reputation for thriving under pressure and his hunger for success position him as a strong candidate for this new challenge. However, Pasuwa’s focus remains on the current season and his commitment to the Big Bullets, leaving the football world eagerly waiting for his next move.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

