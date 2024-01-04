en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Golf

Callaway Unveils Paradym Ai Smoke Driver Range, A Gamechanger for Golfers

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:06 pm EST
Callaway Unveils Paradym Ai Smoke Driver Range, A Gamechanger for Golfers

In a significant development for golf enthusiasts, Callaway has unveiled its Paradym Ai Smoke drivers, employing artificial intelligence to custom tailor each model to different golfer types. The series, which will be available from February 2, features the Paradym Ai Smoke Max, Ai Smoke Max D, Ai Smoke Triple Diamond, and Ai Smoke Max Fast drivers, each priced at $599.99.

Artificial Intelligence: The Game-Changer

The Paradym Ai Smoke range marks a departure from previous reliance on robotic swing data, instead leveraging over a million data points from more than 250,000 real player swings. This shift has led to the creation of unique microdeflections on driver faces, acting as mini sweet spots that enhance ball speed and distance on mishits. For instance, the standard Paradym Ai Smoke Max offers increased yardage on mishits compared to last season’s model.

Design and Customization

Each driver in the lineup is designed with a forged titanium face and chassis, a carbon fiber crown and sole, and adjustable hosels on most models, catering to a wide array of needs. The Paradym Ai Smoke Max, likely suitable for a broad range of players, includes a sliding weight for draw or fade bias adjustment. The Ai Smoke Max D offers a draw bias, while the Ai Smoke Triple Diamond is designed for low-spin and low-launch shots, potentially popular on the PGA Tour. Catering to slower-swinging players, the Ai Smoke Max Fast features lighter components and a bonded hosel for weight savings.

Impact on the Market

Callaway’s initiative to utilize artificial intelligence in golf club design is expected to revolutionize the industry, offering golfers tools that are far more attuned to their specific needs. The benefits offered by the Paradym Ai Smoke range, from increased yardage on mishits to tailored designs for different swing speeds, are anticipated to set new standards in the golfing world.

0
Golf Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Golf

See more
5 mins ago
Xander Schauffele: A Disciplined Approach to Pro Golf in 2024
As the 2024 professional golf season tees off, one player to watch is Xander Schauffele, whose dedication to personal improvement and distance gaining is poised to make waves on the green. In a recent interview, Schauffele articulated his clear-headed approach to the game, emphasizing his desire to let his performance do the talking and shrugging
Xander Schauffele: A Disciplined Approach to Pro Golf in 2024
Rory McIlroy Softens Stance on LIV Golf, Supports Possible Unification of Tours
5 hours ago
Rory McIlroy Softens Stance on LIV Golf, Supports Possible Unification of Tours
Scottie Scheffler's Top Spot in World Golf Ranking Faces Stiff Competition in 2024
5 hours ago
Scottie Scheffler's Top Spot in World Golf Ranking Faces Stiff Competition in 2024
Ludvig Aberg: A Meteoric Rise in Professional Golf
3 hours ago
Ludvig Aberg: A Meteoric Rise in Professional Golf
Ludvig Aberg: From College Player to Golfing Elite in a Year
3 hours ago
Ludvig Aberg: From College Player to Golfing Elite in a Year
Golf Legend Thomas Bjorn to Participate in Inaugural Bahrain Championship
5 hours ago
Golf Legend Thomas Bjorn to Participate in Inaugural Bahrain Championship
Latest Headlines
World News
Olympia City Council Vacancy: Six Candidates Advance to Interview Stage
13 seconds
Olympia City Council Vacancy: Six Candidates Advance to Interview Stage
Indiana University Hoosiers Anticipate the Return of Xavier Johnson for Upcoming Big Ten Game
25 seconds
Indiana University Hoosiers Anticipate the Return of Xavier Johnson for Upcoming Big Ten Game
Iowa Advocacy Groups Outline Budget Priorities Ahead of Legislative Session
27 seconds
Iowa Advocacy Groups Outline Budget Priorities Ahead of Legislative Session
Ontario Health Report Uncovers Highest Level of 'Hallway Health Care'
35 seconds
Ontario Health Report Uncovers Highest Level of 'Hallway Health Care'
Cavaliers Basketball Team: Scoring Victories On and Off the Court
42 seconds
Cavaliers Basketball Team: Scoring Victories On and Off the Court
Rutherford County Faces Infrastructure Funding Challenges Amid Rapid Growth
50 seconds
Rutherford County Faces Infrastructure Funding Challenges Amid Rapid Growth
Major League Baseball Free Agency Market Heats Up with 42 New Signings
3 mins
Major League Baseball Free Agency Market Heats Up with 42 New Signings
Canadians Divided over Timing of Next Federal Election, Poll Reveals
4 mins
Canadians Divided over Timing of Next Federal Election, Poll Reveals
Illinois Acknowledges Census Undercount, Sets Stage for Future Accuracy
4 mins
Illinois Acknowledges Census Undercount, Sets Stage for Future Accuracy
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app