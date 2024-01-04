en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Golf

Callaway Unveils 2024 Golf Ball Line: Chrome Tour, Chrome Tour X, and Chrome Soft

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:07 pm EST
Callaway Unveils 2024 Golf Ball Line: Chrome Tour, Chrome Tour X, and Chrome Soft

Callaway Golf, a leader in golfing equipment, has announced the launch of its latest golf balls for 2024, offering premium performance for golfers at all levels. The new line includes the Chrome Tour, Chrome Tour X, and Chrome Soft, each tailored to different golfing needs and styles.

Chrome Tour: High Speed and Soft Feel

The Chrome Tour replaces the discontinued Chrome Soft X LS, offering similar high speed and spin but with a softer feel due to lower compression. It also boasts a redesigned dimple pattern for enhanced stability and consistency in flight. This ball appeals to a broad range of golfers, from amateurs to professionals.

Chrome Tour X: Upgraded Core for Increased Speed

The Chrome Tour X, an upgrade of the previous Chrome Soft X, features an improved core that results in increased ball speed. It is the firmest among the line, providing the highest tee and iron spin, and the most greenside spin among the premium balls. The Chrome Tour X is designed to meet the needs of the top-tier players in the golfing world.

Chrome Soft: Maintaining Excellence

The Chrome Soft remains largely the same, offering its signature softness and compression level. However, tweaks have been made to the ball’s aerodynamics for a higher launch and a slightly farther flight, ensuring that it continues to provide excellent greenside spin. The Chrome Soft is aimed at aspirational players seeking tour-quality balls.

Each of these golf balls features a urethane cover, essential for generating spin with wedges and short irons, and employs new paint application methods to ensure even coverage. They are priced at $54.99 per dozen and will be available from February 2, 2024.

This new line of golf balls from Callaway demonstrates the company’s commitment to innovation and its dedication to catering to the varied needs of golfers worldwide.

0
Golf Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Golf

See more
1 min ago
Callaway Unveils Paradym Ai Smoke Driver Range, A Gamechanger for Golfers
In a significant development for golf enthusiasts, Callaway has unveiled its Paradym Ai Smoke drivers, employing artificial intelligence to custom tailor each model to different golfer types. The series, which will be available from February 2, features the Paradym Ai Smoke Max, Ai Smoke Max D, Ai Smoke Triple Diamond, and Ai Smoke Max Fast
Callaway Unveils Paradym Ai Smoke Driver Range, A Gamechanger for Golfers
Golf Legend Thomas Bjorn to Participate in Inaugural Bahrain Championship
5 hours ago
Golf Legend Thomas Bjorn to Participate in Inaugural Bahrain Championship
Rory McIlroy Softens Stance on LIV Golf, Supports Possible Unification of Tours
5 hours ago
Rory McIlroy Softens Stance on LIV Golf, Supports Possible Unification of Tours
Xander Schauffele: A Disciplined Approach to Pro Golf in 2024
5 mins ago
Xander Schauffele: A Disciplined Approach to Pro Golf in 2024
Ludvig Aberg: A Meteoric Rise in Professional Golf
3 hours ago
Ludvig Aberg: A Meteoric Rise in Professional Golf
Ludvig Aberg: From College Player to Golfing Elite in a Year
3 hours ago
Ludvig Aberg: From College Player to Golfing Elite in a Year
Latest Headlines
World News
Ontario Healthcare Workers at Breaking Point: Increased Workloads, Staff Shortages, and Morale Crisis
26 seconds
Ontario Healthcare Workers at Breaking Point: Increased Workloads, Staff Shortages, and Morale Crisis
Biden Administration Challenges Texas' Immigration Law, SB 4: A Clash over Constitutional Authority
29 seconds
Biden Administration Challenges Texas' Immigration Law, SB 4: A Clash over Constitutional Authority
The Best Gym Shoes for Every Workout: A Comprehensive Review
32 seconds
The Best Gym Shoes for Every Workout: A Comprehensive Review
Olympia City Council Vacancy: Six Candidates Advance to Interview Stage
41 seconds
Olympia City Council Vacancy: Six Candidates Advance to Interview Stage
Indiana University Hoosiers Anticipate the Return of Xavier Johnson for Upcoming Big Ten Game
53 seconds
Indiana University Hoosiers Anticipate the Return of Xavier Johnson for Upcoming Big Ten Game
Iowa Advocacy Groups Outline Budget Priorities Ahead of Legislative Session
55 seconds
Iowa Advocacy Groups Outline Budget Priorities Ahead of Legislative Session
Ontario Health Report Uncovers Highest Level of 'Hallway Health Care'
1 min
Ontario Health Report Uncovers Highest Level of 'Hallway Health Care'
Callaway Unveils Paradym Ai Smoke Driver Range, A Gamechanger for Golfers
1 min
Callaway Unveils Paradym Ai Smoke Driver Range, A Gamechanger for Golfers
Cavaliers Basketball Team: Scoring Victories On and Off the Court
1 min
Cavaliers Basketball Team: Scoring Victories On and Off the Court
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
5 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
6 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app