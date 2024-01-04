Callaway Unveils 2024 Golf Ball Line: Chrome Tour, Chrome Tour X, and Chrome Soft

Callaway Golf, a leader in golfing equipment, has announced the launch of its latest golf balls for 2024, offering premium performance for golfers at all levels. The new line includes the Chrome Tour, Chrome Tour X, and Chrome Soft, each tailored to different golfing needs and styles.

Chrome Tour: High Speed and Soft Feel

The Chrome Tour replaces the discontinued Chrome Soft X LS, offering similar high speed and spin but with a softer feel due to lower compression. It also boasts a redesigned dimple pattern for enhanced stability and consistency in flight. This ball appeals to a broad range of golfers, from amateurs to professionals.

Chrome Tour X: Upgraded Core for Increased Speed

The Chrome Tour X, an upgrade of the previous Chrome Soft X, features an improved core that results in increased ball speed. It is the firmest among the line, providing the highest tee and iron spin, and the most greenside spin among the premium balls. The Chrome Tour X is designed to meet the needs of the top-tier players in the golfing world.

Chrome Soft: Maintaining Excellence

The Chrome Soft remains largely the same, offering its signature softness and compression level. However, tweaks have been made to the ball’s aerodynamics for a higher launch and a slightly farther flight, ensuring that it continues to provide excellent greenside spin. The Chrome Soft is aimed at aspirational players seeking tour-quality balls.

Each of these golf balls features a urethane cover, essential for generating spin with wedges and short irons, and employs new paint application methods to ensure even coverage. They are priced at $54.99 per dozen and will be available from February 2, 2024.

This new line of golf balls from Callaway demonstrates the company’s commitment to innovation and its dedication to catering to the varied needs of golfers worldwide.