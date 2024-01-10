California Tackles Youth Football: Debating a Ban for Under-12s

As concerns about brain injuries in youth sports grow, a heated debate erupts in California’s legislative halls. Democratic Assemblymember Kevin McCarty has introduced a bill aimed at banning tackle football for children under 12. The proposal, set to be deliberated by a legislative committee, is a proactive measure designed to shield young athletes from the potential risks of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) – a debilitating condition linked to repeated head injuries.

Understanding the Motive Behind the Bill

The bill’s primary objective is to mitigate the incidence of CTE in children associated with football. Chris Nowinski, an advocate from the Concussion Legacy Foundation, backs the proposal, highlighting the perils of CTE and the amplified risks that come with longer durations of football exposure.

Opposition to the Bill

Yet, the bill is not without opposition. Steve Famiano, leading the Save Youth Football California coalition, alongside many coaches, argues that the ban would rob certain children of the chance to partake in sports that cater to their physical attributes. According to these opponents, children who are larger or slower, and thus well-suited for playing on the offensive and defensive lines in tackle football, would be unfairly disadvantaged.

Timelines and Current Scenario

If the bill passes, it wouldn’t come into effect until 2026 and would be gradually phased in through 2029. This legislative endeavor unfolds against the backdrop of declining participation in tackle football at the high school level in California, which saw an 18% drop from 2015 to 2022, despite a 5% increase in 2023. It’s worth noting that California law already stipulates restrictions on full-contact practices for high school and youth football teams, and mandates concussion and head injury education for youth football officials.