Sports

California Golden Bears vs USC Trojans: A Battle of Underdogs

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:06 pm EST
California Golden Bears vs USC Trojans: A Battle of Underdogs

The California Golden Bears are poised to face the USC Trojans in a thrilling college basketball game at the Galen Center on Wednesday, January 3, 2024. The Golden Bears, standing at 4-9 and 0-2 in the Pac-12 conference, are 9-point underdogs against the Trojans, who sport a 6-7 record, also marked at 0-2 in the Pac-12.

A Battle of Stats

Both teams bring their unique strengths and weaknesses to the table. The Trojans are known for their scoring prowess, averaging 77.5 points per game, slightly edging out the 77.4 points given up by the Golden Bears. USC’s record stands at 5-1 whenever they score more than 77.4 points, indicating their dependence on a high-scoring game. Conversely, the Golden Bears average 75.8 points per game, a tad higher than the 74.8 points allowed by the Trojans. Cal’s overall record is 2-5 when they score more than 74.8 points, illustrating their struggle to capitalize on high-scoring opportunities.

Betting Trends and Over/Under

Betting trends show that USC has a 5-8-0 record against the spread this season and has managed to hit the over in 76.9% of their games with a set total. On the other hand, Cal holds a 6-7-0 record against the spread and has hit the over in 69.2% of their games with a set total. These trends suggest that the game’s total points could indeed hover close to the set point total of 153.

Players to Watch

Player prop information throws light on Boogie Ellis of USC, who averages 18.8 points per game, and Jaylon Tyson of Cal, with an impressive 19.7 points per game. These star players are expected to play pivotal roles in the outcome of this matchup. The game, set to be broadcast at 10:00 PM ET on the Pac-12 Network, promises to be an intriguing spectacle for all college basketball enthusiasts.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

