Calgary Stampeders Sign Jamal Morrow: A New Era of Depth and Experience in the Backfield

A seasoned running back joins the Calgary Stampeders' ranks, promising to inject experience and depth into their backfield. The team has signed Jamal Morrow, a former Saskatchewan Roughriders player, who left an indelible mark in the previous season.

The Stampede's New Recruit

Jamal Morrow, a proven talent in the field, will now don the Calgary Stampeders' jersey. His signing, announced on February 14, 2024, brings a wealth of experience and skill to the team's roster. Morrow, who spent the last four years with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, has already established himself as a formidable force on the field.

Morrow's Standout Performance in 2023

Last season, Morrow played an impressive 16 games for the Roughriders. He rushed for a remarkable 907 yards and scored four touchdowns, demonstrating his prowess and consistency. But his abilities extend beyond rushing; Morrow also caught 36 passes, amassing 349 receiving yards and scoring one touchdown.

A Promising Career Trajectory

Morrow's first season as a starter in 2022 was equally impressive. He rushed for 666 yards and three touchdowns, averaging an outstanding 5.3 yards per carry. His all-purpose yards for the season reached 1,533, placing him eighth in the league.

Morrow's journey in professional football began in 2019 when he joined the Riders. Although his first season was spent on the practice roster, he quickly proved his worth in the subsequent years. Prior to turning pro, Morrow played 50 games over four seasons at Washington State University, where he recorded 4,219 career all-purpose yards.

With Morrow's signing, the Calgary Stampeders are looking forward to a promising season. His experience, coupled with his exceptional skills, is set to bolster the team's performance on the field.

