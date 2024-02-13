Calgary Stampeders Sign Defensive Back Demerio Houston after Stellar 2023 Season

In a move that's set to bolster their defensive line, the Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive back Demerio Houston to a two-year contract. The signing, announced today, comes hot on the heels of Houston's impressive 2023 season.

Houston's Stellar 2023 Season

Last season, Houston was a standout player for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, earning West Division and CFL All-Star accolades. His performance was nothing short of remarkable, leading the league with seven interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. Houston's defensive prowess didn't stop there; he also recovered three fumbles, contributing to a total of 10 turnovers.

Houston's impact extended beyond interceptions and fumbles. In 15 regular-season games, he made 50 tackles and had four knockdowns. His performance in the postseason was equally noteworthy, with one interception in the Western Final and three tackles in the Grey Cup.

A Career on the Rise

Before his stint with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, Houston played college football at the University of Utah. His transition to the CFL has been seamless, with his career statistics reflecting his growing influence on the field.

In 30 career regular-season games, Houston has amassed 84 defensive tackles and nine interceptions. His ability to disrupt opposition plays is further underscored by his four fumble recoveries.

Houston Joins the Calgary Stampeders

The Calgary Stampeders will be looking to leverage Houston's exceptional skills as they gear up for the upcoming season. With his impressive track record and undeniable talent, Houston is poised to make a significant impact on the team's defensive strategy.

As the Stampeders welcome Houston, fans can expect to see a defensive back who is not only adept at intercepting passes but also adept at disrupting plays and creating turnovers. His presence on the field is sure to add an exciting dimension to the team's defensive lineup.

In the world of sports, signing a player of Houston's caliber is more than just a strategic move. It's a testament to the team's commitment to excellence and a promise to deliver thrilling performances on the field. As the Calgary Stampeders prepare for the upcoming season, Demerio Houston is set to become a key player in their quest for victory.

Key Points:

The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive back Demerio Houston to a two-year contract.

Houston led the league with seven interceptions in the 2023 season, one of which he returned for a touchdown.

He also contributed to a total of 10 turnovers, with three fumble recoveries.

Houston's career statistics include 84 defensive tackles, nine interceptions, and four fumble recoveries in 30 career regular-season games.

The Stampeders are looking to leverage Houston's exceptional skills as they gear up for the upcoming season.